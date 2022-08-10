Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld John Barnett 11,856,596 1,400 Michael Bregman 11,853,496 4,500 Anne-Mette de Place Filippini 11,856,596 1,400 Joseph E. Fluet 11,677,099 180,897 Joseph J. Heffernan 11,856,596 1,400 G. John Krediet 11,853,596 4,400 William F. Morneau 11,851,696 6,300 B. Jeffrey Parr 11,685,799 172,197 Kenneth B. Rotman 11,685,799 172,197 Lionel H. Schipper 11,848,496 9,500 Michael Wagman 11,685,799 172,197 Rick Watkin 11,856,596 1,400

About Clairvest

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $3.2 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 58 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period

Contact Information

Stephanie Lo

Director, Investor Relations and Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

Tel: (416) 925-9270

Fax: (416) 925-5753

stephaniel@clairvest.com