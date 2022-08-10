Petrus Resources Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial & Operating Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to report financial and operating results as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Q2 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

Production up 15% – Production was up 15% from 6,309 boe/d in the second quarter of 2021 to 7,280 boe/d in the second quarter of 2022 due to the new wells drilled in late 2021 and the strategic acquisition of Cardium assets located in Petrus' Ferrier area that closed in March 2022.

Funds flow(1) increased 188% – Generated funds flow of $23.2 million ($0.21 per share(2)) for the second quarter of 2022, 188% higher than funds flow of $8.1 million ($0.16 per share) for the second quarter of 2021.



Operating netback(2) up 118% – Operating netback increased by 118% from $20.55/boe in the second quarter of 2021 to $44.86/boe in the second quarter of 2022.



Commodity price improvement – Realized price per boe increased by 87% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021; from $33.87/boe to $63.33/boe. The realized oil, natural gas and NGL prices increased by 75%, 136% and 88%, respectively.



Backstopped rights offering – Petrus closed a $20 million rights offering that was backstopped by the Company's major shareholders. The rights offering was oversubscribed by 84%.



Net debt(1) reduction – Net debt was $13.9 million at June 30, 2022, an 87% decrease from the second quarter of 2021 and a 78% decrease from December 31, 2021. The Company continues to manage its balance sheet with the goal of maintaining a net debt to funds flow ratio(2) of under 1x.

Debt restructuring complete – The Company entered into agreements with new lenders providing two new credit facilities ("New Facilities") totaling $55 million; at June 30, 2022, $18 million was drawn on the New Facilities. The refinancing completes the Company’s debt restructuring, moving forward with supportive lenders that provide stability and liquidity.



2022 CAPITAL PROGRAM

The Company's 2022 capital program resumed in the second quarter with 2 (1.6 net) operated wells spud and an additional 3 (0.15 net) non-operated wells spud in late June. Given the inherent volatility of commodity prices, the Company recognizes it is prudent to remain disciplined and flexible from an operational and financial perspective. Petrus will continue to monitor the price of Canadian light oil and natural gas and will evaluate capital investments on an ongoing basis.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

OPERATIONS Three months ended



Jun. 30, 2022 Three months ended



Jun. 30, 2021 Three months ended



Mar. 31, 2022 Three months ended



Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended



Sept. 30, 2021 Average Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 30,913 24,291 29,530 23,494 23,942 Oil (bbl/d) 1,073 1,214 1,250 1,002 937 NGLs (bbl/d) 1,055 1,046 1,207 962 1,010 Total (boe/d) 7,280 6,309 7,379 5,880 5,937 Total (boe) 662,456 574,084 664,010 540,924 546,227 Light oil weighting 15 % 19 % 17 % 20 % 21 % Realized Prices Natural gas ($/mcf) 7.74 3.28 5.20 5.45 4.04 Oil ($/bbl) 133.36 75.99 110.12 89.71 82.56 NGLs ($/bbl) 74.63 39.76 60.12 56.35 45.10 Total realized price ($/boe) 63.33 33.87 49.31 46.29 37.00 Royalty income 0.25 0.19 0.29 0.06 0.18 Royalty expense (8.64 ) (4.87 ) (6.89 ) (6.34 ) (3.94 ) Net oil and natural gas revenue ($/boe) 54.94 29.19 42.71 40.01 33.24 Operating expense (7.92 ) (6.80 ) (6.76 ) (5.02 ) (5.57 ) Transportation expense (2.16 ) (1.84 ) (2.17 ) (1.87 ) (1.81 ) Operating netback(1) ($/boe) 44.86 20.55 33.78 33.12 25.86 Realized loss on financial derivatives ($/boe) — (3.21 ) (6.98 ) (9.52 ) (6.41 ) Loss on risk management activities ($/boe) (6.76 ) — — — — Other income 0.04 1.77 0.07 0.04 0.02 General & administrative expense (1.70 ) (2.41 ) (0.82 ) (2.24 ) (1.47 ) Cash finance expense (1.46 ) (2.52 ) (1.04 ) (1.58 ) (3.30 ) Decommissioning expenditures 0.06 (0.14 ) (0.02 ) (0.56 ) (0.27 ) Funds flow & corporate netback(1) ($/boe) 35.04 14.04 24.99 19.26 14.43 FINANCIAL (000s except $ per share) Three months ended



Jun. 30, 2022 Three months ended



Jun. 30, 2021 Three months ended



Mar. 31, 2022 Three months ended



Dec. 31, 2021 Three months ended



Sept. 30, 2021 Oil and natural gas revenue 42,119 19,553 32,940 25,070 20,306 Net income (loss) 18,046 (4,265 ) 10,903 114,633 7,343 Net income (loss) per share Basic 0.16 (0.09 ) 0.11 1.19 0.04 Fully diluted 0.15 (0.09 ) 0.11 1.11 0.03 Funds flow(2) 23,208 8,070 16,601 10,418 7,874 Funds flow per share(1) Basic 0.21 0.16 0.17 0.11 0.15 Fully diluted 0.20 0.16 0.16 0.10 0.14 Capital expenditures 4,932 763 5,064 12,235 6,101 Acquisitions (dispositions) 364 (100 ) 15,200 — — Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 111,795 49,513 99,189 96,660 54,167 Fully diluted 117,203 49,513 103,250 102,868 57,638 As at period end Common shares outstanding Basic 122,017 49,559 106,907 96,708 96,603 Fully diluted 131,302 49,559 113,883 103,889 100,074 Total assets 302,472 176,629 308,744 290,492 173,101 Non-current liabilities 50,924 40,838 46,702 42,172 40,200 Net debt(2) 13,895 110,346 50,044 61,779 60,071

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Second quarter average production by area was as follows:

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 Ferrier North Ferrier Foothills Central Alberta Kakwa Total Natural gas (mcf/d) 19,020 4,093 2,696 4,915 192 30,916 Oil (bbl/d) 570 145 91 248 31 1,085 NGLs (bbl/d) 778 114 6 130 16 1,044 Total (boe/d) 4,518 940 546 1,198 78 7,280

Second quarter average production was 7,280 boe/d in 2022 compared to 6,309 boe/d in 2021. The increase in production is due to the capital activity in the second half of 2021, the strategic acquisition of Cardium assets located in Petrus' Ferrier area that closed in March 2022, and certain wells in the Foothills area being brought back on-stream due to improved pricing.

An updated corporate presentation can be found on the Company's website at www.petrusresources.com.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release makes reference to the terms "operating netback" (on an absolute and $/boe basis), "corporate netback" (on an absolute and $/boe basis), "funds flow" (on an absolute, per share and $/boe basis), "net debt" and "net debt to funds flow ratio". These non-GAAP and other financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP (IFRS) and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP (IFRS). Accordingly, the Company's use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of our performance. Management uses these non-GAAP and other financial measures for the reasons set forth below.

Operating Netback

Operating netback is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the specific operating performance by product type at the oil and natural gas lease level. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to operating netback is oil and natural gas revenue. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas revenue less royalty expenses, operating expenses and transportation expenses. See below for a reconciliation of operating netback to oil and natural gas revenue.

Operating netback ($/boe) is a non-GAAP ratio used in the oil and natural gas industry which is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the specific operating performance by product type at the oil and natural gas lease level . It is calculated as operating netbacks divided by weighted average daily production on a per boe basis. See below.

Corporate Netback and Funds Flow

Corporate netback or funds flow is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which evaluates the Company’s profitability at the corporate level. Corporate netback and funds flow are used interchangeably. Petrus analyzes these measures on an absolute value and on a per unit (boe) basis as a non-GAAP ratio. Management believes that funds flow and corporate netback provide information to assist a reader in understanding the Company's profitability relative to current commodity prices. They are calculated as the operating netback less general and administrative expense, finance expense, decommissioning expenditures, plus other income and the net realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives and risk management activities. See below for a reconciliation of funds flow and corporate netback to oil and natural gas revenue.

Corporate netback ($/boe) or funds flow ($/boe) is a non-GAAP ratio used in the oil and natural gas industry which evaluates the Company’s profitability at the corporate level. Management believes that funds flow ($/boe) or corporate netback ($/boe) provide information to assist a reader in understanding the Company's profitability relative to current commodity prices. It is calculated as corporate netbacks or funds flow divided by weighted average daily production on a per boe basis. See below.

Funds flow per share (basic and fully diluted) is comprised of funds flow divided by basic or fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Three months ended



Jun. 30, 2022 Three months ended



Jun. 30, 2021 Six months ended



June 30, 2022 Six months ended



June 30, 2021 $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe Oil and natural gas revenue 42,119 63.58 19,553 34.06 75,059 56.58 35,892 32.44 Royalty expense (5,721 ) (8.64 ) (2,794 ) (4.87 ) (10,297 ) (7.76 ) (4,783 ) (4.32 ) Net oil and natural gas revenue 36,398 54.94 16,759 29.19 64,762 48.82 31,109 28.12 Transportation expense (1,434 ) (2.16 ) (1,057 ) (1.84 ) (2,874 ) (2.17 ) (1,920 ) (1.74 ) Operating expense (5,249 ) (7.92 ) (3,903 ) (6.80 ) (9,741 ) (7.34 ) (7,157 ) (6.47 ) Operating netback 29,715 44.86 11,799 20.55 52,147 39.31 22,032 19.91 Realized loss on financial derivatives — — (1,843 ) (3.21 ) (4,632 ) (3.49 ) (3,058 ) (2.77 ) Loss on risk management activities (4,476 ) (6.76 ) — — (4,476 ) (3.37 ) — — Other income 28 0.04 1,018 1.77 75 0.06 1,041 0.94 General & administrative expense (1,127 ) (1.70 ) (1,381 ) (2.41 ) (1,670 ) (1.26 ) (2,257 ) (2.04 ) Cash finance expense(1) (969 ) (1.46 ) (1,444 ) (2.52 ) (1,655 ) (0.34 ) (2,474 ) (2.24 ) Decommissioning expenditures 37 0.06 (79 ) (0.14 ) 21 0.02 (222 ) (0.20 ) Funds flow and corporate netback 23,208 35.04 8,070 14.04 39,810 30.93 15,062 13.60

(1)Excludes non-cash Term Loan interest payment-in-kind

Net Debt

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as the sum of long term debt and working capital (current assets and current liabilities), excluding the current financial derivative contracts and current portion of the lease obligation. Petrus uses net debt as a key indicator of its leverage and strength of its balance sheet. Net debt is reconciled, in the table below, to long-term debt which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

($000s) As at June 30, 2022 As at March 31, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Long-term debt 12,000 — — Current assets (18,783 ) (17,356 ) (15,611 ) Current liabilities 18,785 67,625 80,095 Current financial derivatives 2,124 — (2,488 ) Current portion of lease obligation (231 ) (225 ) (217 ) Net debt 13,895 50,044 61,779

Net debt to funds flow ratio is a non-GAAP ratio used as a key indicator of our leverage and strength of our balance sheet. It is calculated as net debt divided by funds flow for the relevant period.

