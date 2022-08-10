Dundee Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the “Corporation” or “Dundee”) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All currency amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars except as otherwise indicated.



SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Reported net loss from investments for the second quarter of 2022 of $52.9 million (2021 – income of $1.3 million). For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Corporation reported a net loss from investments of $6.3 million (2021 – $9.6 million).





Reported net loss attributable to owners of the Corporation for the second quarter of 2022 of $44.5 million (2021 – $11.5 million), or loss of $0.52 per share (2021 – $0.14 per share) including total non-cash items of $41.6 million (2021 – $15.0 million).





For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Corporation reported a net loss attributable to owners of the Corporation of $13.4 million (2021 – $31.2 million), or loss of $0.17 per share (2021 – $0.37 per share) including total non-cash items of $10.1 million (2021 – $31.9 million).





On a consolidated basis, the Corporation reported cash and cash equivalents of $66.0 million as at June 30, 2022.



Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation, commented:

“Dundee operated in a challenging environment in the second quarter of 2022. Accelerating inflation, concerns over slowing global growth amid monetary tightening, and an ongoing war in Europe that continues to disrupt energy supplies and strain supply chains took a toll on risk appetite. The recent flight from risk assets weighed on Dundee’s investment portfolio and reduced investment activity and fee generation.”

“We believe the latest market pullback creates an opportunity for Dundee, as we hold to our strong conviction that the need for high quality and sustainably sourced mining assets has never been greater. We remain focused on investing in the long-term and working with our investee companies as advisors and partners to maximize asset value and realize their full potential.”

Mr. Goodman concluded, “The entire team at Dundee continues to work hard to execute on all aspects of our transformation strategy. I am encouraged by our ability to sustain and grow our momentum in the second quarter of 2022. Our team remains committed to growing the core business, streamlining operations, divesting non-core businesses, and setting Dundee up to deliver long-term, sustainable value for our stakeholders, shareholders and partners. I would like to thank the entire team for their efforts in managing through a period of incredible change.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Operating results during the second quarter of 2022 reflect a $53.2 million market depreciation (2021 – $0.8 million market appreciation) in certain of the Corporation’s investments that are carried in the consolidated financial statements at fair value through profit or loss. In addition, net loss from investments during the second quarter of 2022 is net of $0.3 million (2021 – $0.5 million) dividend and interest income distributed from its portfolio investments. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation recognized earnings from its equity accounted investments, excluding real estate joint ventures, of $0.7 million (2021 – loss of $0.2 million).

OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES’ PERFORMANCE

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (“GCIC”)

GCIC’s AUM decreased from $64.0 million at the end of March 2022 to $42.8 million at the end of June 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, redemptions of AUM were $1.3 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, this segment incurred a pre-tax loss of $1.0 million (2021 – $0.2 million).

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, GCIC recognized financial services revenue of $0.3 million (2021 – $0.9 million) from the services provided by Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, a division of GCIC.

Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. (“Dundee Technologies”)

Dundee Technologies incurred a pre-tax loss of $0.9 million (2021 – $0.8 million) during the three months ended June 30, 2022. Revenue during the same period was $1.0 million (2021 – $1.4 million).

AgriMarine Holdings Inc. (“AgriMarine”)

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, AgriMarine reported a pre-tax loss of $1.3 million (2021 – $0.9 million) with sales revenue of $1.4 million (2021 – $1.7 million).

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ON A PER SHARE BASIS

Carrying Value as at Jun 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Operating subsidiaries $ 45,424 $ 45,844 Equity accounted investments 29,728 24,250 Investments carried at fair value through profit or loss 188,191 185,297 Other net corporate account balances 58,685 79,899 Total shareholders' equity 322,028 335,290 Less: Shareholders' equity attributable to holders of: Preference Shares, series 2 (27,667 ) (27,667 ) Preference Shares, series 3 (50,423 ) (50,423 ) Shareholders' equity attributable to holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares of the Corporation $ 243,938 $ 257,200 Number of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding Class A Subordinate Voting Shares 85,010,882 84,697,363 Class B Shares 3,114,491 3,114,491 88,125,373 87,811,854 Shareholders' Equity on a Per Share Basis $ 2.77 $ 2.93



The Corporation’s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, along with the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) and may be viewed by interested parties under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.dundeecorporation.com.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

