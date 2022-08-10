UPDATE -- Samsung Leads Holistic Health Innovation with the launch of Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, shaping fitness and wellness habits with intuitive insights, advanced features, and powerful capabilities. The newest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the most durable and feature-packed watch yet by Samsung, designed to meet the rigorous demands of the most active users and outdoor enthusiasts. The Galaxy Watch5 enhances features that consumers rely on every day with a customizable iconic design. This new series represents the culmination of Samsung’s wellness vision and leadership in advanced fitness capabilities, redefining digital health and wellness for users.



“We’re dedicated to giving our Galaxy Watch community the tools, data and resources needed to not only understand their overall health and wellness better, but to coach them on their journey,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Cutting-edge Sensor Technology to Better Understand You

With a growing desire to ensure people can act on individual wellness goals and access fitness and wellness features, Samsung has set out to provide in-depth tracking and practical data offering users deeper insights that help guide them towards their wellness goals. Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with a unique BioActive Sensor technology from Samsung that drives the next era of digital health. First introduced on the Galaxy Watch4 Series, the BioActive Sensor uses a single unique chip that combines three powerful health sensors – Optical Heart Rate (PPG)1, Electrical Heart Signal (ECG)2 and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA)3 – to deliver extensive readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level, and even stress level4 driving the next era of digital health. In addition, users can get a deeper understanding of their heart by tracking blood pressure5 and ECG6 – right from their wrist7.

With an increased surface area and more direct contact with your wrist, the Galaxy Watch5 tracks fitness and wellness metrics now with greater accuracy than the Galaxy Watch4.

Developed in partnership with Google, Wear OS Powered by Samsung offers Galaxy Watch5 users a more connected and intuitive experience through seamlessly connected wearables designed to help achieve more for any lifestyle.

Holistic Insights to Enhance Everyone’s Wellness Journey

Designed for everyday wins, the Galaxy Watch5 offers a comprehensive end-to-end experience that goes beyond fitness activities and into the post-workout, rest, and recovery process. The Body Composition measurement tool8 provides a complete snapshot of the user’s overall wellness, providing them with a tailored approach to set goals, guide them through personalized workouts and track progress. And when it’s time to rest, the Galaxy Watch5 Series empowers users with recovery data, including post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout9, and customized recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss10.

A good night’s rest is important in wellness, and that’s why Samsung is helping users have a better night’s sleep11. Understand sleep patterns through Sleep Scores that monitor the different stages of sleep, together with snore detection12 and blood oxygen levels. Achieve improved sleep habits with advanced Sleep Coaching13 that gives a tailored month-long guided program. Users can sleep soundly, knowing that the enhanced fall detection feature is designed to notify an emergency contact if you or your loved one stumbles at home or falls out of bed14.

No need to worry that your watch may run out of power or get damaged in rough terrain; the Galaxy Watch5 comes with a 13% larger battery than its predecessor15 and provides eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging, which is 30% faster than the Galaxy Watch4. An extra layer of durability protects the Galaxy Watch5, and includes the first smartwatch display from Samsung featuring a Sapphire Crystal, which offers a harder outer layer16, so your watch is fit for day-to-day use. Cue up your favourite song on Spotify with just your voice using Google Assistant. Coming soon, find your way using Google Maps from your wrist17 without a smartphone connection18. Music and audio lovers will appreciate updates that include new apps like SoundCloud and Deezer19. Additionally, One UI Watch 4.5 offers a better typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and a host of new accessibility features to make the Galaxy Watch more intuitive.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro, More Features and Greater Durability for the Outdoor Enthusiast

Created for those that love the great outdoors, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio. From hiking to cycling and beyond, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is ready for the challenge thanks to the premium materials used. The enhanced Sapphire Crystal better resists any wear and tear20 and a durable titanium casing protects the display with a protruded bezel design. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro also comes with an all-new D-Buckle Sport Band21 that offers rugged durability with a sleek and clean fit.

Built strong, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro has the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch yet. It’s 60% larger than the Galaxy Watch4, which is key to keeping up with you while you conquer a new route. Take advantage of GPX, that’s available for the first time on a Galaxy Watch. Head out on a hike and record and share it with fellow trail-lovers on the Samsung Health app22 with Route Workout. You can also download hiking and cycling routes as you practice for your next race or look to mix up your routine. As you hike or cycle, keep your eyes on the path and away from the map with intuitive Turn-by-Turn directions23. When you’re ready to head home, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro will get you there easily with the Track back feature that takes you back the way you came24.

Canadian Pricing and Availability25

The Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are available for pre-order starting on August 10, 2022 and for purchase starting August 26, 2022 at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and with major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada.

The Galaxy Watch5 offers a modern and minimalist design, and features that help you achieve more every day. It comes with all-new neutral colour options that will turn heads, with the Large 44mm option available in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver and the Small 40mm option available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver, which features a Bora Purple strap that pairs perfectly with the Galaxy Z Flip4. The Galaxy Watch5 will start at $349 (MSRP) for the Bluetooth version and $419 (MSRP) for the LTE version.

For adventure seekers looking for durability, performance and style, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is for you. It will be available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium, with a 45mm display, starting at $559 (MSRP) for the Bluetooth version and $629 (MSRP) for the LTE version.

Design your own watch by selecting the model, size, case colour and strap for up to 1,032 unique combinations in the Galaxy Watch5 Bespoke Studio on Samsung.com26. Now, users can build a watch that’s unique to them. With a greater selection of straps and faces, they can mix and match to express their personal style with the new Sport Band.

To learn more about the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, please visit:

Galaxy Watch5 Bespoke: https://www.samsung.com/ca/mobile/galaxy-bespoke/galaxy-watch5/

Promotional Offers

Canadians can enjoy a bonus Wireless Charger Pad Duo27 when they pre-order a Galaxy Watch5 Series smartwatch and complete their purchase between August 10 and August 25, 2022.

Trade-In and trade up

Canadians can also get up to a $100 credit (plus a credit for the trade-in value of their eligible old smartwatch) when they pre-order a new Galaxy Watch5 Series device between August 10 and August 25, 2022 (upon completion of purchase), or purchase an eligible Galaxy Watch5 Series device28 between August 26 and October 3, 2022.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track.29

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.samsung.com/ca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada’s “Most Reputable Companies” in Léger’s Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Device Specifications30 31

Galaxy Watch5 Galaxy Watch5 Pro Material &

Colour Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band

- 44mm: Graphite, Sapphire, Sliver

- 40mm: Graphite, Pink Gold, Sliver Titanium case with D-Buckle Sport Band

- Black Titanium, Gray Titanium Dimensions32

& Weight33 - 44mm: 43.3 x 44.4 x 9.8 mm, 33.5g

- 40mm: 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm, 28.7g 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5 mm, 46.5g Display Sapphire Crystal

- 44mm: 1.4" (34.6mm) 450x450 Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display

- 40mm: 1.2" (30.4mm) 396x396 Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display Sapphire Crystal

- 1.4" (34.6mm) 450x450 Super AMOLED, Full Colour Always On Display Processor Exynos W920 Dual-Core 1.18GHz Memory 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage Battery

(typical)34 - 44mm: 410mAh

- 40mm: 284mAh 590mAh Charging Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3.5)35 UI One UI Watch4.5 Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE36, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability37 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 8.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of RAM38





1 The heart rate software functions are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease. Requires Galaxy smartphone with Android 8.0 or later, 1.5GB RAM or more and the latest version of the Samsung Health Monitor app (available only at the Samsung Galaxy Store).

2 The heart rate software functions are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease. Requires Galaxy smartphone with Android 8.0 or later, 1.5GB RAM or more and the latest version of the Samsung Health Monitor app (available only at the Samsung Galaxy Store).

3 The Samsung BIA is a body analyzer that uses bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology to track body composition based on weight, body fat, body mass index (BMI), skeletal muscle, body water, and basal metabolic rate (BMR) measurements. The Samsung BIA measurement is to be used for fitness and wellness only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease. Please consult with a medical professional for any specific condition.

4 These features are intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, or treatment of any medical condition or disease. Availability of these features may vary by market or device. Requires Galaxy smartphone with Android 8.0 or later, 1.5GB RAM or more and the latest version of the Samsung Health app (version 6.22 or later).

5 Blood pressure feature only to be used by adults 22 years and older. Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, monitoring, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or disease. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice. For accurate BP readings, a calibration is required every 4 weeks by BP monitor &arm cuff.

6 Intended to create, record, store, transfer, and display a single channel electrocardiogram (ECG), similar to a Lead I ECG for adults 22 years and older. The ECG feature is not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment. The ECG feature is not intended for users with other known arrhythmias. If an irregular heartbeat or atrial fibrillation is detected, consult a doctor. If you experience symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular conditions, do not rely on the notification of the device and consult a doctor. Follow the instructions for use. If symptoms persist, worsen or change unexpectedly, talk to your health professional.

7 The blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements are only functional with a compatible Samsung device that has the Samsung Health Monitor app installed and Galaxy Watch5 Series devices with the Samsung Health Monitor app installed. Service may be restricted when users travel to non-service countries. Check out https://www.samsung.com/ca/apps/samsung-health-monitor/ for more information and latest update on service markets.

8 The Samsung BIA is a body analyzer that uses bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology to track body composition based on weight, body fat, body mass index (BMI), skeletal muscle, body water, and basal metabolic rate (BMR) measurements. The Samsung BIA measurement is to be used for fitness and wellness only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease. Please consult with a medical professional for any specific condition. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Do not measure your body composition if you have an implanted pacemaker or other implanted medical devices. Do not measure your body composition if you are pregnant. Measurement results may not be accurate if you are under 20 years old.

9 To measure, select your exercise before you start to workout.

10 To measure, select ‘Running’ on your watch and run at least 5km/h for at least 2.5km. Only for use with outdoor running.

11 Sleep features are intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or sleep disorder. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice.

12 To record your snoring, wear your watch while you sleep and place your phone on a stable surface near your head, such as a nightstand, with the bottom of the phone pointed toward you.

13 For sleep pattern results, user must wear watch while they sleep for at least 7 nights and complete a survey.

14 To notify an emergency contact, a network connection is required. GPS accuracy may be affected by obstructions to the satellite signal, such as buildings.

15 Compared to Galaxy Watch4.

16 When compared to Galaxy Watch4. Based on Vickers hardness measured with constant load of 200gf.

17 A network connection is required.

18 App availability may vary by market, operator or device. Subscription fees may apply for some apps.

19 App availability may vary by market, operator or device. Subscription fees may apply for some apps.

20 When compared to Galaxy Watch4. Based on Vickers hardness measured with constant load of 200gf.

21 Do not store your device and the band near magnetic fields. Magnetic stripe cards, including credit cards, phone cards, passbooks, and boarding passes, may be damaged by magnetic fields.

22 A Galaxy Watch and Samsung Galaxy smartphone are required to use Samsung Health Monitor app. Supported watches: Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Galaxy Watch5, and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Supported smartphones: Samsung Galaxy smartphone with Android 7.0 OS version or higher.

23 Provided when GPX format route file is imported for hiking and cycling and route is set as target under Samsung Health settings. Works with Bluetooth when connected via a Galaxy device.

24 This feature must be enabled for hiking or cycling under Samsung Health settings. Works with Bluetooth when connected via a Galaxy device.

25Supported models, colours, sizes and straps may vary depending on market or carrier.

26 The number of combinations available may vary depending on the country or region in which the Galaxy Watch Design Studio is available.

27 Some conditions apply. Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. See Samsung.com/ca for more details.

28 Certain conditions apply. See Samsung.com/ca for more details.

29 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

30 Availability may vary depending on market, model and the paired smartphone.

31 All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

32 Measured without health sensors.

33 Measured without strap.

34 Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

35 Wear OS Powered by Samsung works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store). Supported features may vary between platforms and markets with compatibility subject to change.

36 LTE connectivity only available in LTE models.

37 Galaxy Watch5 Series is rated as IP68. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

38 Device activation is only available after connecting to a smartphone that supports Google Mobile Services. Compatible devices may vary by market, operator or device brand.

