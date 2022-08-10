Orca Announces Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or "the Company" and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) is pleased to announce that Ewen Denning will join the Company as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), effective September 1, 2022.



Ewen brings over thirty-five years of international energy industry experience to Orca Energy Group. During his career has he has worked for BP, BG Group and Glencore and had assignments across five continents. Since 2011 he has worked extensively in Africa on a variety of projects in Cameroon, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Tunisia; most recently on the Logbaba integrated gas project in Cameroon. He has wide technical and commercial experience having held senior positions managing operational assets in established areas and commercialising new ventures in frontier areas.

Mr Denning holds a B.Eng. in Mechanical Engineering from Sheffield University and an MBA from Heriot-Watt University. He is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and also a Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Jay Lyons, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are excited to welcome Ewen to Orca, as he brings considerable operational experience with energy projects in Africa. This is an important moment in the development of the Songo Songo field, as the Company has undertaken a number of proactive investment opportunities in pursuit of unlocking further value from the licence, and we believe that Ewen is the right person to help us take things forward. We look forward to working closely with him when he joins the Company in September and we anticipate demonstrating further operational progress over the rest of the year. ”

Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca Energy Group Inc. is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.B and ORC.A.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.