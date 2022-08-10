Global Wireless ANC Headphone Market Is Expected to Reach $49.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wireless ANC headphone market generated $11.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $49.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $11.7 billion Market Size in 2031 $49.6 billion CAGR 15.8% No. of Pages in Report 264 Segments covered Price, application, distribution channel, and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Increase in adoption of smartphones and electronic gadgets Opportunities Rise in noise pollution Growth of the online retail platform Restrains Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials Adverse chip and semiconductor shortage issue

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global wireless ANC headphone market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities including those of wireless ANC headphones and other smart wearables or electronic items. This adversely impacted their demand. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions that were imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

In addition, it became difficult for the wearable manufacturers to acquire the necessary raw materials as stringent import and export restrictions on raw materials were imposed by the government to further limit the unprecedented outbreak.

Furthermore, many people suffered financial crisis during the pandemic, which made them reluctant to spend on exorbitant expenses.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global wireless ANC headphone market based on price, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of representations through table and graphs. This analysis is capable of guiding market players, investors, and new entrants in devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generating segments that are mentioned in the report.

Based on price, the below USD 150 segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The USD 151 TO USD 250 segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the music and entertainment segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The gaming segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, and is predicted to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analzyed in the global wireless ANC headphone market report include Harman International Industries, Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boat, Hammer, Toshiba Corporation, Logitech, Sony, Sennheiser, Apple, Bose, Xiaomi Corporation, and Asustek Computer Inc.

The key players analyzed in the global wireless ANC headphone market include Harman International Industries, Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boat, Hammer, Toshiba Corporation, Logitech, Sony, Sennheiser, Apple, Bose, Xiaomi Corporation, and Asustek Computer Inc. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others, in order to strengthen their prowess in the industry and establish a competitive edge.

Key Market Segments

Price Below USD 150 USD 151 TO USD 250 Above USD 251

Application Gaming Virtual Reality Music and Entertainment Others (Fitness, Sports)

Distribution Channel Online Offline

By Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



