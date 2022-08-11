WhiteBIT - The Largest European Cryptocurrency Exchange launches Its Own Token

Road Town Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT has been talking about significant innovations since the start of its massive market expansion. Only a month ago, the platform implemented futures trading, becoming one of the few crypto exchanges globally that offer such a feature. Now, WhiteBIT announced the launch of its own token, which seems like a logical step for the evolution of the exchange.

Here are the main things to know about WhiteBIT Token:

The amount of tokens will be limited to 400 000 000 WBT. Half of the issued tokens will be frozen and brought to the market according to the pre-determined schedule.

200M WBT will be treasury tokens to be unlocked within the following 3 years.

WBT holders will get an increased referral rate, lower trading fees, free ERC-20/ETH tokens withdrawals, free AML tests, and more.

Being the WhiteBIT in-house token, WBT will, little by little, expand the range of opportunities available to the platform users. Find all the updates on WBT on the official WhiteBIT website.

"The launch of our token is a logical stage in our ecosystem development, which will contribute to a better operation of WhiteBIT projects and provide more opportunities for our users. This is a special product, nurtured by deliberate work of advanced specialists and true connoisseurs of high-quality blockchain innovations," – said Volodymyr Nosov, the CEO of WhiteBIT.

About WhiteBIT

It is the biggest European crypto exchange that corresponds to all the KYC and AML requirements. The platform was established in 2018 but has already managed to provide high-quality services in digital finances to more than 3 million users worldwide. The platform has an AAA cybersecurity rating and is one of the Top 2 safest exchanges globally, according to an independent Hacken audit. With its up-to-date technologies, the platform ensures prompt deposits and withdrawals of fiat via Mastercard, Visa, and partner payment systems.

Among its most outstanding features are margin trading with up to 20x leverage, a profitable referral program, the highest rate for SMART Staking, Demo Token for the newbies, and much more.

