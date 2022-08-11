FY22 Full Year Results Briefing

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) (“Allkem” or “the Company”) will release its Full Year Results on Thursday, 25 August 2022.



Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and CFO, Neil Kaplan will conduct a live webcast briefing at 09:00 am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link on the homepage of Allkem’s website, www.allkem.co. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company’s website.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.