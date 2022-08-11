Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2022 has been published

11 August 2022 at 8:00 am (CET +1) 

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January-June 2022 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2022 has been published.  

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC 

Additional information: 

Karri Alameri, Acting Managing Director
Savings Banks Union Coop 
karri.alameri@saastopankki.fi 
+358 45 656 5250

Kai Brander, Managing Director 
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc 
kai.brander@saastopankki.fi 
+358 50 384 8220 

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards. 

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc half-year report 1 January - 30 June 2022 Savings Banks Group's Half-year Report 1 January-30 June 2022 Savings Banks Amalgamation's Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2022