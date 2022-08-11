Vinny and Frens is a new NFT project adapted from the classic book Winnie-the-Pooh by A.A.Milne.

New York , NY, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degen Productions is pleased to announce the forthcoming launch of the NFT project Vinny & Frens. Inspired by the classic book Winnie-the-Pooh by A.A. Milne with original artwork created by renowned artist Stacys, Vinny & Frens is a reimagining of all the main characters set in a Web3 world.

• Winnie-the-Pooh as Vinny the Blockchain Bear

• Christopher Robin as Bernadette Bluebird

• Piglet as Hoggy

• Rabbit as Hoppy

• Eeyore as Igor

• Owl as Dr. Hoot

• Kanga & Roo as Walla & B

• *Notably the character “Tigger” was not introduced until a 1928 book “The House at Pooh Corner” and was purposefully left out.

Vinny & Frens will be launching in a few weeks on the Ethereum blockchain.

Following a successful mint-out, a business roadmap will be implemented that develops stories around these characters in traditional and blockchain experimental book formats. The first major production is a Vinny & Frens physical book that adapts the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories for new audiences. This physical book will initially be made available only to Vinny & Frens NFT tokenholders. It is worth noting business direction is subject to change and Vinny & Frens is not produced or sponsored in any way by the Walt Disney Company.

A legal primer on Winnie-the-Pooh in the public domain can be found at Duke University’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain. Some other notable and recent public domain Winnie-the-Pooh adaptations include: Ryan Reynolds Mint Mobile Ad (Commercial), Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey (Horror Movie) and Luke McGarry (Comic).

Degen Productions, formed by NFT pioneers, is focused on producing novel businesses in the NFT space. Visit VinnyandFrens.xyz to learn more.



