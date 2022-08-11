Six-month interim report (Q2) 2022

Bemærk venligst, at rapporten udelukkende findes på engelsk.
ALK reports Q2 revenue up 17%, EBITDA up 123%, and full-year outlook upgraded (unaudited)
Performance in Q2 was better than expected with double-digit growth in all regions and ALK reported its best-ever Q2 results. Total revenue was up 17% led by sales growth from tablets and Jext®. In Europe, ALK’s largest region, sales were up 14% and bounced back strongly after the COVID-led headwinds of Q1. Operating profit (EBITDA) increased 123% on sales growth and improved gross margin. Based on the strong sales momentum, ALK has upgraded its financial outlook for 2022.
Q2 2022 financial highlights
- Total revenue was up 17% in local currencies to DKK 1,045 million (868). Currencies had a positive effect of 3 percentage points, resulting in reported growth of 20%. Revenue for the first six months was up 14% in local currencies (16% reported growth) with tablet sales growth of 21%.
- Tablet sales grew 18% to DKK 480 million (401) on increasing uptake in Europe, where sales were up 21%. Global growth was softened by the phasing of product shipments to Japan.
- Combined SCIT and SLIT-drops sales grew 4% on the recovery in Europe and higher revenue from China, while sales of other products grew due to significantly improved Jext® sales.
- Gross margin improved to 61% (58) primarily on sales growth and efficiencies.
- Operating profit (EBITDA) increased 123% in reported currency to DKK 107 million (48), on strong sales growth and improved gross margin, while R&D and sales and marketing expenses were largely as planned. EBITDA for the first six months was up 38% at DKK 379 million (274).
Key events and strategic progress
ALK continued to make good progress on its strategic priorities and remained resilient to other challenges. In Q2:
- ALK initiated a Phase I clinical trial with its SLIT-tablet for the treatment of peanut allergy. The trial will assess the tolerability and safety of dosing with a SLIT-tablet against peanut allergy taken once daily.
- ALK’s two pivotal, Phase III paediatric trials of its house dust mite and tree tablets remain on course for completion in 2023.
- ALK signed an expanded agreement with contract manufacturer Catalent, which secures long-term manufacturing capacity for the SLIT-tablet portfolio to accommodate ALK’s strategic growth ambitions towards 2030.
2022 financial outlook
As announced on 4 August 2022, based on a strong sales momentum and the outlook for the remainder of the year, ALK has upgraded its full-year outlook:
- Revenue is now expected to grow 10-13% in local currencies (previously: 8-12%).
- EBITDA is now expected to increase to DKK 675-750 million (previously: 625-725).
Hørsholm, 11 August 2022
ALK-Abelló A/S
Comparative figures for 2021 are shown in brackets. Revenue growth rates are stated in local currencies, unless otherwise indicated
