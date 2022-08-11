Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Norway

Luxembourg – 11 August 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the award of a sizeable1 contract by Aker BP for the Trell & Trine field development, located in the Alvheim area of the North Sea.



The project involves a subsea tie-back of approximately 21 kilometers to the Alvheim FPSO, via the existing East Kameleon subsea manifold. The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the pipelines, spools, protection covers and tie-ins using key vessels from Subsea 7’s fleet. The production pipeline is a pipe-in-pipe design.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations are expected to take place in 2023 and 2024.

Monica Th. Bjørkmann, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway said: “This award is a continuation of Aker BP’s exciting development of the Alvheim area. The Trell & Trine field development is an excellent example of how our collaboration with Aker BP and Aker Solutions, through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance2, builds upon our collective experience from previous and ongoing projects. The partnership enables Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to a positive final investment decision. Subsea 7 is looking forward to continuing our collaboration for the Trell & Trine field development, with a focus on safe, efficient and reliable operations.”

Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million. The Aker BP Subsea Alliance is a partnership between Aker BP, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investor enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

Contact for media enquiries:

Jan Roger Moksnes

Communications Manager, Norway

Tel +47 415 15 777

janroger.moksnes@subsea7.com

