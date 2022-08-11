No. 12 2022 In Q2, Solar delivered strong performance in all markets

English Danish

Solar increased its guidance for 2022 EBITDA to DKK 1.1bn from DKK 975m. Moreover, we increased revenue guidance to DKK 13.45bn compared to our previous guidance of DKK 13.25bn. See announcement no. 11 2022.

CEO Jens Andersen says:

"We delivered a strong Q2 EBITDA growth driven by our four strategic focus areas, Concepts, Industry, Climate & Energy and Trade, supported by a positive development in all markets.

We posted double-digit adjusted organic growth in our two main segments Installation and Industry reaching 11% and 18%, respectively.

Within Climate & Energy, we see continued high demand, and green solutions will remain an important growth component.”

Q2 key financial messages

Adjusted organic growth amounted to 12.4% up from 8.6%.

EBITDA increased by DKK 56m to DKK 267m.

One-off price effects resulted in an impact of approx. DKK 45m on gross profit compared to DKK 30m in Q2 2021.

Financial highlights (DKK million) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 Revenue 3,451 3,098 6,913 6,102 EBITDA 267 211 548 415 Cash flow from operating activities -10 351 -212 263 Financial ratios (%) Organic growth adj. for number of working days 12.4 8.6 12.9 3.8 EBITDA margin 7.7 6.8 7.9 6.8 Net working capital, end of period/revenue (LTM) 14.1 10.9 14.1 10.9 Gearing (NIBD/EBITDA), no. of times 1.1 0.4 1.1 0.4 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 25.5 21.0 25.5 21.0

