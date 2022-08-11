IDEX Biometrics Receives Large Order for Digital Authentication

Oslo, Norway – 11 August 2022 – IDEX Biometrics ASA has received a new material order for their advanced fingerprint sensor technology, which will be deployed in the customer’s digital authentication application. The customer is a large US company with a global footprint. This order represents the largest single order in IDEX history. Shipments against the order will begin in the 4th quarter of 2022.

In addition to our primary target market for biometric payment cards, IDEX continues to see increasing demand for its biometric sensors for use in the growing market of digital authentication. As demand continues to increase, IDEX Biometrics is expecting additional production orders throughout the second half of 2022 from both existing customers, and new customers who have not yet been announced.

