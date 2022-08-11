MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark awarded DKK 509 million bridge contract

English Danish

Banedanmark has awarded MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit MT Højgaard Danmark a contract for the construction of a new railway bridge across Guldborgsund. The turnkey contract has a total value of DKK 509 million.

The new bridge will be erected south of the existing Kong Frederik IX’s bridge across Guldborgsund as a 300-meter-long lift bridge. The bridge will consist of 13 concrete sections placed on 170-centimeter drilled piers. As part of the bridge construction works, MT Højgaard Danmark will expand the railway dam, deepen Guldborgsund, perform earth and support construction works and complete series of trackwork, among other things.

Banedanmark is erecting the new bridge to strengthen the infrastructure in connection with the Fehmarn project.

The project is important for the civil works ambitions in MT Højgaard Danmark.

“The new Kong Frederik IX's bridge is an important project. The relationship with developer Banedanmark and the completion of a strategic infrastructure project like this mean a lot to us. We will apply our professional competencies and resources within marine construction, concrete and foundation works, steel bridges and earthworks. The assignment is a milestone that allows us to showcase our competencies in the wider Danish civil works market,” says Head of Section at MT Højgaard Danmark, Niels Holm Mikkelsen.

Until April 2023, MT Højgaard Danmark will cooperate with advisers on project design for the bridge. The construction phase will then commence and continue until the second quarter of 2026. During the project, a work harbour and a production site for concrete elements will be established near the bridge.

Contact:

CEO Henrik Mielke and CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

Attachment