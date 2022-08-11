North American Light Vehicle Market Report 2022-2025: Growth Opportunities in Strategic and Technology Partnerships, Low Barriers to Entry, & Higher SUV Interest

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Light Vehicle Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, North American light vehicle sales reached 16.8 million and is forecast to surpass 19 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The study aims to provide an overview of the automotive industry in North America, key manufacturers, and the share of North America in the global automotive industry, and LV market trends. The study analyzes LV sales by segment and by automakers and throws light on electric vehicle market penetration, EV trends, and key upcoming EV models till 2025.

While the economy and vehicle sales showed a positive trend in 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian war has affected the global automotive supply chain; component shortages exposed the fragility of the automotive supply chain. Chip shortage is expected to abate during the second half of 2022, helping automakers ramp up production to reduce backlogs and satisfy pent-up demand.

The North American automotive market has been shifting away from sedans and hatchbacks and moved toward sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pickups. This research service is a deep dive into regional sales figures, the key highlights of 2021, and the top trends that will drive the industry in 2022.

The study also provides an overview of the key brands, demand for each brand, and demand for vehicles by body style. The report analyses future areas of growth and trends, including connected, autonomous, and shared mobility. The analyst has also forecasted the demand and sales of leading brands in the United States and Canada.

From an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study provides an overview of the North American light vehicles industry and analyzes the demand for LVs from each brand and automaker.

By providing a comprehensive overview of the North American LV industry from multiple angles, this research service seeks to:

Capture the current scenario of the global automotive market and the North American light vehicle automotive industry

State of the EV market in North America

Identify the key brands and automakers in North America

Understand key market trends driving North America LV sales

Analyze CASE-related strategies in North America

Offer an overview of scheduled EV launches until 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American LV Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Takeaways

Global Annual LV Sales

Top Automotive Trends

ICE Penetration Rate

EV Penetration, US

LV Sales by Body Type, US

Projected Demand for LVs by Key Automaker, US

LV Sales by Brand, US

EV Penetration, Canada

LV Sales By Body Type, Canada

Projected Demand for LVs by y Automaker, Canada

LV Sales by Brand, Canada

Shared Mobility Segment Attractiveness and Key Operators, NA

Autonomous Mobility Inching Toward Commercialization in the US

Key Vehicle Connectivity and Autonomy Trends, US

Upcoming EV Models, NA, 2022-2025

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1-Strategic and Technology Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 2-Low Barriers to Entry in the Electric LV Space

Growth Opportunity 3-Higher SUV Interest

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oao5v1