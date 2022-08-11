Global Digital Grid Guidebook Report 2022: Top 50 Digital Solution Practitioners' Innovation Culture Accelerates Energy Transition and Growth Potential for Digital Grid Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Grid Guidebook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Value generated by grid optimization digital solutions will reach $22.27 billion in 2025.

The ongoing global and regional efforts to decentralize and decarbonize the energy industry result in an increasingly digitized network that will be a more interconnected, intelligent, and responsive energy infrastructure continuously generating substantial amounts of data.

However, the industry historically lacks innovative technologies and operational tools that leverage these growing volumes of data to generate real-time insights to drive real value for energy utilities and grid operators. Within this context, utilities across the globe are seeking advanced solutions that enable smart monitoring, visualization, and analysis of energy distribution networks, empowering them to enhance power quality while addressing prevalent energy equality challenges.

As a result, there is a growing market need for grid optimization solutions. Despite potential growth opportunities, critical factors, including subsequent COVID-19 waves and the associated decline in revenue, lack of return-on-investment evidence for digital solutions, value-creation uncertainty, and overlapping functionalities of several solutions, are restraining the widespread adoption of digital solutions.

This research helps decision makers within the utility sector to overcome the critical issues they face by evaluating the ecosystem of digital transformation solution providers. Using industry expert dialogues and decision support matrices, this report identified the top 50 digital practitioners across the grid space within the grid industry.

A detailed discussion covers industry innovations and trends with implications for the near future. The study offers the digital solution details of 50 companies and the critical customer issues these solutions address with the justification of why each company is a digital best practitioner.

Digital grid market defined as a suite of digital solutions (software, life cycle services, and associated hardware components) that drive business innovation and operational transformation across the power distribution industry. These solutions can focus on a specific value chain function or span the end-to-end value chain from conceptualization, remote asset monitoring, fault detection, analytics-based insights, predictive maintenance, digital twin, and other life cycle management solutions.

Key Issues Addressed:

Which are the top 50 companies pioneering digital transformation in the global grid optimization space?

What is the addressable market for digital solutions?

What are key market dynamics likely to influence the market growth over the next 8 years?

What are the top trends influencing digital solution adoption across the grid industry?

What are some key growth opportunities for solution providers across the region?

