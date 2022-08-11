Invitation to presentation of Copperstone Resources interim report for the second quarter 2022

English Swedish

Kiruna August 11, 2022



Copperstone Resources' interim report for January - June 2022 will be published on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 07:30 CET. A live presentation will be held the same day at 9:30 am hosted by Infront Direkt Studio. The report is presented by CEO Anna Tyni and Jörgen Olsson, executive Chairman of the Board. The presentation will be held in Swedish and includes a Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, August 18th

Time: The report is published at 07:30 and the live presentation starts at 9:30 CET.

The live presentation can be accessed via the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLI41Jl7YEw



The interim report, the presentation and a recorded version of the presentation will also be available on the company's website:

https://copperstone.se/en_gb/

For further information, please contact Anna Tyni (CEO) anna.tyni@copperstone.se or info@copperstone.se.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company’s Certified Adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

