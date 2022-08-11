Ceramic Matrix Composites Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players General Electric, Rolls-Royce, Axiom Materials & Others

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Matrix Composites Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ceramic matrix composites market is expected to grow from $11.35 billion in 2021 to $12.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.05%. The market is expected to grow to $17.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.75%.



The ceramic matrix composite market consists of sales of ceramic matrix composites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a material consisting of a ceramic matrix which is mixed with a ceramic dispersed phase. Ceramix matrix composites are designed to improve the toughness of conventional ceramics. Ceramic matrix composites are used in the aerospace and energy sectors, as such applications require additional permanent or temporary toughness between elements and surrounding materials.



The main types of ceramic matrix composites are oxide/oxide, carbon/silicon carbide, carbon/carbon, and silicon carbide/silicon carbide. The main categories of ceramic matrix composites are short fiber, long continuous fiber, and whiskers. The production methods used to make ceramic matrix composites are powder dispersion, reactive melt infiltration, polymer impregnation and pyrolysis, gaseous infiltration, chemical vapour infiltration, and sol-gel. Ceramic matrix composites are used in industries such as aerospace and defense, transportation, energy, electrical and electronic, and medical.



North America will be the largest region in the ceramic matrix composites market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The high demand for lightweight automobiles across the globe is contributing to the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market. The increased demand for lightweight electric vehicles has turned automakers' focus to lightweight composite materials as a substitute for heavier steel and iron in vehicles. For instance, according to McKinsey, the automotive industry is expected to increase the use of lightweight materials from 30 to 70% by 2030. So, high demand for lightweight automobiles will drive the ceramic matrix composites market.



Strategic collaborations and partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the ceramic matrix composites market. For example, in April 2020, United Technologies Corporation, a US-based conglomerate company, merged with Raytheon Company, a U.S.-based defence contractor and industrial corporation company, for an undisclosed amount. In July 2019, Kordsa, a Turkey-based technical textile company, acquired Axiom Materials for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Kordsa has completed the first phase of its goal to build a second Kordsa in composite technologies, and this will strengthen its ability to develop new products. Axiom Materials is a US-based manufacturer of composite materials.

