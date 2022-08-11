OKX appoints two more female leads across brand and events

The new appointments include Frederica Tompkins as Director of Brand Marketing and Kim Murphy as Director of Events

The pair join as OKX continues to responsibly onboard new users beyond Asia

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency trading app and Web3 ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Frederica Tompkins as Director of Brand Marketing and Kim Murphy as Director of Events.

Following Rachel Conlan’s appointment as Global Head of Brand Marketing and Partnerships earlier this year, OKX’s team of global leaders is continuing to expand during a period of significant growth for the company. OKX aims to ensure equal gender representation across its global business amid an ongoing push for gender parity in crypto.

Frederica Tompkins joins OKX from the Luxury and FMCG sectors, having worked with renowned brands like Chanel and Ralph Lauren. As an active member of SheFi (an educational initiative aimed at onboarding more women into the new financial economy) and an investor in the space, she is excited to merge her personal passion with her professional skill set to elevate the OKX brand under the leadership of Global CMO Haider Rafique .

Kim Murphy joins OKX from the worlds of event production and philanthropy, having worked on everything from large-scale concerts and conferences to intimate boutique celebrations. She specializes in creating unique and unforgettable experiences, and has produced some of the top fundraising events in the Bay Area for an array of VIP guests and celebrities. Kim looks forward to raising the OKX event profile globally.

Frederica and Kim join during a year that has seen OKX strike partnerships with Manchester City F.C., the McLaren Formula 1 Team and the Tribeca Festival. Most recently OKX became Manchester City’s Official Training Kit partner for the 2022/23 season.

