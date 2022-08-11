Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market to Grow by 16.5% Yearly to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
The market is being driven by the growing need for process automation among financial institutions. In financial institutions, process automation is one of the most important factors fueling the demand for artificial intelligence. Moreover, cognitive process automation is advancing, allowing AI systems to perform progressively more complicated automation procedures.
Technology has the potential to improve transparency and efficiency, lower costs, and provide financial services to the most vulnerable. As institutions are impacted by the current wave of digital innovation, both society and businesses stand to benefit from these developments.
The United Kingdom has long been a leader in the financial services industry. FinTech's quick rise in the UK and geographical reach has been fueled by a perfect combination of expanding technological demand, correct touch regulation, and user participation in financial services, as well as the sector's response to the financial crisis.
The United Kingdom is the world's largest FinTech centre, with a robust ecosystem and a worldwide talent pool encompasses the entire country. UK government is continuing to set the worldwide standard for the application of technology, and much more widely, innovation in financial services, with a growing percentage of FinTech firms exporting abroad from the nation. Due to these factors and rise in investment, the growth of the regional artificial intelligence in fintech market is expected to spur in the coming years.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Application
- Business Analytics & Reporting
- Customer Behavioral Analytics
- Fraud Detection
- Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)
- Quantitative & Asset Management
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Key Market Players
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Google LLC
- Intel Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- ComplyAdvantage
- Amelia US LLC
- Inbenta Technologies, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
Chapter 4. Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Component
Chapter 5. Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Deployment
Chapter 6. Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Application
Chapter 7. Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Country
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
