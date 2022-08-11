Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market to Grow by 16.5% Yearly to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



The market is being driven by the growing need for process automation among financial institutions. In financial institutions, process automation is one of the most important factors fueling the demand for artificial intelligence. Moreover, cognitive process automation is advancing, allowing AI systems to perform progressively more complicated automation procedures.



Technology has the potential to improve transparency and efficiency, lower costs, and provide financial services to the most vulnerable. As institutions are impacted by the current wave of digital innovation, both society and businesses stand to benefit from these developments.

The United Kingdom has long been a leader in the financial services industry. FinTech's quick rise in the UK and geographical reach has been fueled by a perfect combination of expanding technological demand, correct touch regulation, and user participation in financial services, as well as the sector's response to the financial crisis.



The United Kingdom is the world's largest FinTech centre, with a robust ecosystem and a worldwide talent pool encompasses the entire country. UK government is continuing to set the worldwide standard for the application of technology, and much more widely, innovation in financial services, with a growing percentage of FinTech firms exporting abroad from the nation. Due to these factors and rise in investment, the growth of the regional artificial intelligence in fintech market is expected to spur in the coming years.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Business Analytics & Reporting

Customer Behavioral Analytics

Fraud Detection

Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)

Quantitative & Asset Management

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Intel Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

ComplyAdvantage

Amelia US LLC

Inbenta Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Component



Chapter 5. Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Deployment



Chapter 6. Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Application



Chapter 7. Europe Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

