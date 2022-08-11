Global Food Allergen Testing Market 2022-2028: Key Players 3M, Bureau Veritas, Quest Diagnostics & Others Driving 7.01% Annual Growth

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Allergen Testing Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MARKET OUTLOOK

The publisher's report indicates that the global food allergen testing market would register growth at a CAGR of 7.01% in the projected phase 2022-2028.



The rise in cases of food allergies in people across the globe is one of the prime factors driving the market growth. In addition, factors like the growth of food trade globally and stringent regulations by the government also support the development of the market.



On the flip side, the problems associated with regulating food processing companies in developing countries are a major hurdle in the path of growth. However, technological advancements in food biotechnology in the last few years present profitable opportunities for market growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global market for food allergen testing covers North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the years to come. With the largest demography of the human population in the world, the region is home to more than 4.7 billion people. The incidence of food allergies is also on the rise here. The rising need for food processing goods for this growing population has propelled the demand for food allergen testing services. This rising demand is expected to foster the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

High Growth of Global Food Trade

Stringent Government Regulations

High Cases of Food Allergy

Market Challenges

Lack of Regulations in Developing Countries

Market Opportunities

Advancements in Food Biotechnology in Recent Years

Companies Mentioned

3M

ALS

Limited

Asurequality Limited

Auriga Research Pvt Ltd

Bureau Veritas Sa

Eurofins Scientific Se

Intertek Group plc

Merieux Nutrisciences

Microbac Laboratories

Neogen Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

Sgs Sa

Symbio Laboratories

Tuv Sud

