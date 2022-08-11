The infrastructure as code market size to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0%

New York, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infrastructure as Code Market by Tool, Service, Type, Infrastructure Type, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313475/?utm_source=GNW



Programs, configuration data, and automation devices are used in the infrastructure as code (IaC) deployment and management approach.This method may be used to cloud services as well as to hardware including web servers, routers, databases, load balancers, and personal PCs.



It is distinct from conventional infrastructure management, which depends on mechanical or interactive device configuration.IaC refers to a high-level build connections rather than a particular method, device, or protocol.



Utilizing approaches for automated testing and quality control, Infrastructure as Code makes use of the software development process. Instead of manually altering the infrastructure, modifications to the configuration are accomplished by altering the program.

The major market players such as include IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Hashicorp Terraform, Google, HPE and Broadcom have adopted numerous growth strategies, which include acquisitions, new product launches, product enhancements, and business expansions, to enhance their market shares.



Based on Component, tool segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on Component, the infrastructure as code market is segmented into tools and services.The market size of the tools segment is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.



Infrastructure as code (IaC) is the process of managing and provisioning computer data centers through machine-readable definition files rather than physical hardware configuration or interactive configuration tools.Many tools fulfill infrastructure automation capabilities and use IaC.



The framework or tool that performs changes or configures infrastructure declaratively or imperatively based on a programmatic approach can be considered under IaC.Traditionally, server (lifecycle) automation and configuration management tools were used to accomplish IaC.



Now, enterprises are also using continuous configuration automation tools or stand-alone IaC frameworks, such as Microsoft’s PowerShell DSC or AWS CloudFormation.



The Imperative segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the infrastructure as code market is segmented into declarative and imperative.The imperative segment is expected grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The imperative solution helps to prepare automation scripts that provide the client’s infrastructure one specific step at a time.While this can be more work to manage as it gets scaled, it can be easier for existing administrative staff to understand and leverage configuration scripts that already exist.



With an imperative approach, a developer writes a code specifying the computer’s steps to accomplish the goal.This is referred to as algorithmic programming.



In contrast, a functional approach involves composing the problem as a set of functions to be executed.



Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific infrastructure as code market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2027, due to growing industrialization in this region. In this region, the adoption of new and emerging technologies has gained momentum in recent years. Public cloud is gaining huge adoption due to its low costs, on-demand availability, and improved security. The availability of skilled labor and the keen focus of SMEs and large enterprises to enter and grow in this region are a few factors driving the adoption of the IaC market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The region has always been cautious about investment plans in terms of funding. Major players, such as Microsoft, AWS, Google, and IBM, are expanding their cloud and IaC rapidly in this region due to the increasing number of customers and growing economic outlook. The increasing adoption of emerging technologies, such as big data, IoT, and analytics, is expected to drive the growth of the IaC market in Asia Pacific region.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the infrastructure as code market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering infrastructure as code.It profiles major vendors in the infrastructure as code market.



The major players in the infrastructure as code market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Hashicorp Terraform (US), Google (US), Alibaba Group (China), Dell (US), Rackspace Technology (US), HPE (US), ServiceNow (US), Broadcom (US), Pulumi (US), Puppet (US), Progress Software (US), NetApp (UK), Northern.tech (US), Canonical (UK), Alpacked (Ukraine), Jenkins (US), Gitlab (US), Github (US), Crossplane (US), and Docker (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the infrastructure as code market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, type, infrastructure type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall infrastructure as code market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.





