The global OT security market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 15.5 billion in 2022 to 32.4 billion USD by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8%

However, high procurement costs of OT security solutions and emerging challenges related to maintenance and up-gradation of OT security solutions are expected to hinder the market growth.

• By Offerings, Services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period



The global OT security market by offering has been segmented into solutions and services.The need for OT solutions is increased globally by the use of cloud computing and the expanding virtualization across sectors.



Organizations’ OT security policies for safeguarding endpoints are strengthened by OT security, which also offers perimeter protection and blocks access to the network for malicious users.The services offered by OT security have become essential for managing and integrating solutions across business operations.



With the help of these services, organizations can manage and ensure the smooth functioning of OT security solutions over time. These factors are driving the growth of the services segment in OT security offerings and hence, the services segment is projected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

• By Organization size, Large enterprises account for a larger market size during the forecasted period



By organization size, Enterprises are categorized into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).Enterprises with more than 1,000 employees are considered large enterprises.



OT security solutions are adopted at a high level among large enterprises worldwide in order to secure their crucial assets.These solutions are adopted by large organizations mostly to protect networks, data centres, endpoints, devices, users, and applications from unofficial usage and malevolent ransomware attacks.



The expansion of the OT security market in large organizations is anticipated to be driven by the availability of financial resources and massive infrastructure to safeguard key assets from potential data thefts and cyberattacks. These factors are driving the growth of OT security solutions among large enterprises recording a higher market size during the forecasted period.



By Vertical, the Energy and power (generation) vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

OT security solutions are being implemented across verticals, such as BFSI, manufacturing, energy and power (generation), and oil and gas (distribution).OT security solutions are widely adopted by energy and power verticals.



The various factors that are driving the need for OT security solutions in energy and power verticals include an increasing issue of cyberattacks on the power grids resulting in long power cut-offs till the restoration of systems, adding to huge financial losses. Therefore, it is very crucial for the economies and communities to secure energy and power infrastructure through the use of OT solutions. 80% of the nation’s energy infrastructure provides fuel to the transportation sector, electricity to homes and businesses, and other sources of energy that are essential for growth and production across the nation, energy and power are the most important infrastructures, according to data from US CISA. Terrorist attacks against energy and power facilities have the potential to be devastating for people’s lives and cause political instability in a nation. These factors tell us the importance of the usage of OT security solutions in the energy and power vertical and thus the vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



Breakdown of primaries:

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the OT security market.

• By company type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 35%

• By designation: C-level: 30%, Directors: 35%, and others : 35%

• By region: Americas: 17%, Europe: 28%, APAC: 33%, MEA: 22%,



Major vendors in the global OT security market include Broadcom (US), Cisco (US), Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), Forescout (US), Tenable (US), Check Point (Israel), FireEye (TRELLIX) (US), Zscaler (US), Okta (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Darktrace (UK), CyberArk (US), BeyondTrust (US), Microsoft (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Nozomi Networks (Switzerland), Sophos (UK), TripWire (US), Radiflow(Israel), SentinelOne (US), Thales (France), Bayshore Networks (OPSWAT) (US), Rapid7 (US), Qualys (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), SCADAfence (US), Armis (US), Cydome (Israel), Mission Secure (US), Ordr (US), Rumble Inc (US), and SIGA (OT solutions) (Israel).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the OT security market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The report segment the OT security market and forecast its size, by Offering (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Verticals (BFSI, manufacturing, energy and power (generation), oil and gas (distribution), and other verticals), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall OT security market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

