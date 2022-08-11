The nonwoven filtration market size is estimated to be USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%

New York, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nonwoven Filtration Market by Filter type, Layer, Technology, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313473/?utm_source=GNW

The demand nonwoven filtration is significantly rising especially in developing countries, such as such as India, Japan, and China due to adoption of the latest technologies and production processes in various industry segments. The efficient of operational process, easy availability of raw materials, technologies, and innovative product designs helps to achieve optimum cost levels for the end products manufactured using nonwoven filtration.



The increasing demand for nonwoven filter from end-use industries (such as transportation, HVAC, water treatment, medical & healthcare, food & beverage, and others) is providing new opportunities to nonwoven filtration market. These filters are relatively cost effective as compared to other materials which led to increase in the demand of nonwoven filters.

• By Layer, Multi-layer segment accounted for the largest share in 2021



The multi-layer nonwoven filter segment is estimated to be the largest market for nonwoven filtration.Multi-layer nonwoven filter fabrics provides various physical, and filtration characterises which are improved by the structural anisotropy of the different fibers.



In gas turbine applications, multi-layer nonwoven textiles filters were utilised, and they performed better than single layer filters.

• By Type, Natural segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Natural are estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to rising environment concern and increasing demand or eco-friendly products. The natural nonwoven filtration material released less waste product during processing as compared to synthetic materials. The

long serviceability, efficient filtration and eco-friendly nature of the material are the key factors in driving the demand of natural nonwoven filtration material.

• By Technology, spunlace technology accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Spunlace estimated that the fastest growing market during the forecast period.These technologies are widely used in personal care & hygiene industry.



Spun lace technology is ecologically beneficial and expected to be cost-effective in the longer run.

Multi-layer estimated that the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The improved by the structural anisotropy of the different fibers in multi-layer nonwoven filtration material provide better filtration and physical characterizes which are used in several end use industries such as water filtration, transportation, health & hygiene and others.

• By End Use Industry, Medical & Healthcare accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Medical & Healthcare is estimated to be the fastest growing market for nonwoven filtration market due to the increasing usage of nonwoven filtration material in several medical & healthcare applications such as mask, surgical gown, gloves, and other materials. The antibacterial, effective filtration, and sterility characterises are owing to increase the demand of nonwoven filtration in the forecast period.



APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the non-woven filtration market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Nonwoven Filtration during forecast period.Nonwoven Filtration markets is estimated to register significant growth in China, Japan, and India due to their high demand from end use industries such as manufacturing, water filtration, automotive, food & beverages, and others.



The economic growth of in countries such as China and India are also driving the growth of the Asia Pacific Nonwoven Filtration market.Increasing awareness regarding clean air and water and government investments in water filtration and other end-use industries in the region supports the growth of the market.



Moreover, the growing demand from major end use industries in the region further boost the growth of Nonwoven Filtration market.



The nonwoven filtration market comprises major manufacturers such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo Holdings (Finland), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Alkegen (US), and Sandler AG (US) are the key players operating in the nonwoven filtration market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the nonwoven filtration market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 42%, and Tier 3: 33%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 50%



By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 10%, Asia Pacific: 40%, South America: 10%, Middle East & Africa: 20%,



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Nonwoven Filtration market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on Material, application, type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position Nonwoven Filtration market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall Nonwoven Filtration market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

