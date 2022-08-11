Caribbean data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% during 2022-2027

New York, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Caribbean Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313594/?utm_source=GNW



• Various Caribbean country governments are supporting digitalization in Jamaica, Cayman Island, and the Bahamas to attract more investment. For instance, Jamaica partnered with the European Union (EU) in 2021-2027, which aims to support Jamaica’s goal of a digital economy and society.

• In the Caribbean region, Panama, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Bermuda, and Aruba are some of the countries working towards generating electricity from renewable energy sources. For instance, Bermuda’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) will lead to 85% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2035.

• Cloud service providers partner with local companies to provide cloud services in the region. For instance, in April 2021, Millicom (Tigo) partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide AWS cloud-based services through its multi-Cloud managed services in Panama.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CARIBBEAN DATA CENTER MARKET



• Bahamas, Panama, Jamaica, and Cayman Island are some major countries witnessing investments from various data center operators due to different national development schemes. For instance, the Bahamas government announced National Development Plan Vision 2040 to improve investments and guide government decisions to attract investments in the country in the coming 25 years.

• The Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) aims to strengthen the region’s economy. Also, the governments of various countries are establishing special economic zones to attract investments in the region. Panama’s government also has established free economic zones such as the Colon free trade zone and Pacifico special economic zone that will offer space for industrial development with benefits such as tax exemptions. Also, it will attract investment from the US.

• Government steps such as personal data protection law established in the Bahamas, Panama, and the Cayman Islands have strengthened the Caribbean data center market. For instance, in May 2021, the Panama Personal Data Protection Rule was enacted, which will regulate data protection and privacy in the country.

• Factors such as the adoption of cloud computing and advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, and government support for data centers are driving the data center market in the Caribbean region.



MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The Caribbean data center market has several local and global colocation providers operating across different countries. Major colocation providers include KIO Networks, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Air Link Communications, Blue NAP Americas, and Oxygen.

• KIO Networks operates two data center facilities in the Caribbean region in Panama and the Dominican Republic. Additionally, In August 2021, Telecom Italia Sparkle opened its Panama data center facility in Panama City, which hosts around 600 cabinets with an IT load of around 5 MW.

• Curacao Technology Exchange (CTEX) has developed a data center campus that consists of four data center facilities. This investment is reshaping the Caribbean and Latin American region’s connectivity with other countries, digitalization, and value in the global digital economy.

• The Caribbean data center market is dominated by local construction contractors, including Civil Engineering Caribbean, Dusron Bouwbedrijf, Habibe & Maia Architects, and Informatics Engineering Services. For instance, Informatics Engineering Services is involved in developing a data center in Trinidad and Tobago, in which Digicel colocated its services in the first phase of the facility.

• In terms of IT infrastructure, the market is dominated by global vendors such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, and Lenovo. For instance, Blue NAP Americas’ Caribbean data center facility is equipped with technologies such as cloud solutions run on VCE’s VblockTM infrastructure and supported by EMC, VMware, Cisco Systems, and Intel.



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

• Bahamas

• Jamaica

• Panama

• Cayman Island

• Other Countries

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS: Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Lenovo.

• DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS: Civil Engineering Caribbean, Dusron Bouwbedrijf, Habibe & Maia Architects, Informatics Engineering Services, and Pergravis.

• SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS: ABB, AST Modular, Cummins, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv.

• DATA CENTER INVESTORS: Air Link Communications, Belize Network Information Centre, Blue NAP Americas, Brac Informatics Centre (BIC), Digicel, Epic.io, Telecom Italia Sparkle, KIO Networks, and Oxygen.



