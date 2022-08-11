English Danish

Company Announcement

11 August 2022

Announcement No. 14





NKT A/S announces notice of early redemption of all of its outstanding hybrid securities due 3018

NKT A/S hereby gives irrevocable notice to all holders of its EUR 150m Callable Subordinated Capital Securities due 3018 with ISIN code DK0030427661 (the “Securities”) of the early redemption of all of the aggregate principal amount of the Securities (the “Early Redemption”) in accordance with condition 9.2 (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) of the terms and conditions of the Securities.

Unless otherwise defined herein, terms highlighted in bold used in this Company Announcement have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Securities.

The outstanding Securities will be redeemed on 12 September 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price equal to 100.00 per cent. of the principal amount of the Securities together with interest accrued to (but excluding) the Redemption Date.

In connection with the Early Redemption, the Securities will be delisted from the regulated market of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

The information provided in this announcement does not change the 2022 financial outlook for NKT.





Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022

