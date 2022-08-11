IDEX Biometrics Presentation 11 August 2022

IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint authentication solutions for payment cards and adjacent applications, will give a webcast presentation today at 13:00 CET in connection with its interim report for the first half of 2022, focusing on the company’s business. The presentation will be held by Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer.

The webcast presentation can be viewed at the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220811_4/

The presentation file is attached to this notice (link below) and is also available on the IDEX Biometrics website: www.idexbiometrics.com/investors

Contacts

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Brett L. Perry, U.S. Investor Relations

E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Tel: +1 214 272 0070

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

