Verano Announces the Opening of MÜV Palatka, the Company’s 55th Florida Location

MÜV Palatka is the eighth MÜV dispensary to open in Florida since late June, underscoring the Company's ongoing retail expansion across the state

The dispensary is located at 850 S Moody Rd near Route 19, a busy commercial intersection that sees an average daily traffic count of 9,400 vehicles 1

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 109 dispensaries and 13 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of MÜV Palatka scheduled for Friday, August 12. The Company’s 55th Florida dispensary and 109th nationwide, MÜV Palatka, located at 850 S Moody Rd, Suite 151, will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

MÜV Palatka is the first MÜV retail location to open in this Northeast Florida city of more than 10,500 residents2. Palatka is also home to one of Verano’s two Florida cultivation and processing facilities, positioning the Company for growth in anticipation of future demand.

“MÜV Palatka adds another convenient location for Northeast Florida patients to access our suite of premium cannabis products while experiencing our patient-centric hospitality,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “We are excited to continue growing our presence in the Palatka area and look forward to welcoming patients at MÜV Palatka for years to come.”

As a demonstration of Verano’s commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line. The Company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone (833-880-5420), email, web chat and text to address patient questions and inquiries. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at muvfl.com or through the MÜV mobile application available in the Google Play and Apple App stores for express in-store pickup.

MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

For more information about MÜV Palatka, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 13 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

