Timbercreek Financial Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

Q2 2022 Highlights 1

Q2 2022 results reflect healthy funding volumes and lower repayments. The Company executed on net new mortgage fundings of $150.8 million, and advances on existing mortgages of $13.9 million, offset by net mortgage repayments of $98.2 million, syndications of $64.5 million and the exchange of two FVTPL loans of $30.0 million for a real estate investment. At the end of the period, net mortgage investments were $1,235.0 million (versus $1,159.6 at year-end 2021). The quarterly transaction volume resulted in a Q2 2022 turnover ratio of 8.1%.





Declared $14.5 million in dividends to shareholders, or $0.17 per share, and delivered distributable income and adjusted distributable income of $15.9 million, or $0.19 per share, representing a payout ratio of 91.3% on both distributable income and adjusted distributable income which is well within Management's target payout range.





Net income and comprehensive income of $14.7 million which includes $0.5 million of fair value losses on mortgages and investment properties measured at fair value through profit and loss. After adjusting for these losses, adjusted net income and comprehensive income was $15.2 million for the period, up from 13.6 million in the same period last year.





Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.17, and basic and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.18, reflecting a payout ratio of 91.3% (Q2 2021 – 90.8%) on an adjusted distributable income basis.

69.9% weighted average loan-to-value



69.9% weighted average loan-to-value 92.5% first mortgages in mortgage investment portfolio 90.8% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties 7.2% quarterly weighted average interest rate on net mortgage investments

Maintained conservative portfolio risk position focused on income-producing commercial real estate





In April, the Company completed the disposition of its interest in the Saskatchewan Portfolio as well as successfully aligned its interest in two FVTPL loans by exchanging them for an interest in the underlying assets of one loan, a portfolio of lands in Ontario, for which it intends to sell.





In July, subsequent to quarter end, the Company partially exercised the accordion feature on its credit facility, increasing the facility size to $600.0 million from $575.0 million.





"Against a backdrop of financial market volatility and economic uncertainty, it was another solid quarter for the company, highlighted by the continued resilience and performance of our underlying mortgage portfolio,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “As we expected, we are seeing the benefit of recent interest rate hikes on our primarily floating rate portfolio, translating into higher interest income. Our long history in this space has shown us that periods of rapid rate increases, while they may impact short-term transaction volume, generally create opportunity for flexible alternative lenders, and we have the capital and team to take advantage of these conditions.”

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Net Mortgage Investments1 $ 1,235.0 $ 1,159.2 $ 1,263.3 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments1 $ 68.2 $ 94.7 $ 80.6 Net Investment Income $ 25.8 $ 23.4 $ 22.7 Income from Operations $ 21.7 $ 18.8 $ 18.7 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 14.7 $ 13.5 $ 12.9 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 15.2 $ 13.6 $ 13.8 Distributable Income $ 15.9 $ 16.1 $ 15.2 --Adjusted Distributable Income $ 15.9 $ 15.4 $ 15.2 Dividends declared to Shareholders $ 14.5 $ 14.0 $ 14.3 $ per share Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable Income per share $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 Adjusted distributable Income per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Payout Ratio on Distributable Income1 91.3 % 86.8 % 93.9 % --Payout ratio on Adjusted Distributable Income 91.3 % 90.8 % 93.9 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 98.7 % 93.1 % 110.8 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 95.6 % 102.7 % 103.2 % Net Mortgage Investments Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 69.9 % 69.7 % 71.3 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 1.0 yr 0.9 yr 1.1 yr First Mortgages 92.5 % 92.0 % 92.5 % Cash-Flowing Properties 90.8 % 89.0 % 90.3 % Multi-family residential 55.4 % 51.4 % 55.3 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 87.5 % 79.5 % 85.6 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 7.2 % 7.2 % 6.6 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 1.0 % 0.8 % 1.2 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.2 %

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the “non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages, adjusted net income and comprehensive income and adjusted distributable income have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Net Mortgage Investments

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

Net Mortgage Investments June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Mortgage investments, excluding mortgage syndications $ 1,235,567 $ 1,159,210 Mortgage syndications 605,980 444,429 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,841,547 1,603,639 Mortgage syndication liabilities (605,980 ) (444,429 ) 1,235,567 1,159,210 Interest receivable (13,080 ) (10,824 ) Unamortized lender fees 8,530 8,278 Allowance for mortgage investments loss 4,001 2,970 Net mortgage investments $ 1,235,018 $ 1,159,634





Enhanced return portfolio

As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Collateralized loans, net of allowance for credit loss $ 55,489 $ 58,000 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment, measured at FVTPL 4,396 4,985 Indirect real estate development, measured using equity method: Investment in Joint Venture 2,225 2,225 Total Other Investments 68,130 71,230 Investment properties — 44,063 Credit facility (investment properties) — (30,690 ) Net equity in investment properties — 13,373 Total Enhanced Return Portfolio $ 68,130 $ 84,603





OPERATING RESULTS

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31, NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Net Investment Income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 25,802 $ 23,390 $ 48,479 $ 45,829 $ 90,249 Total fair value (loss) gain and other income on financial assets measured at FVTPL $ 352 $ 211 $ 249 $ 690 $ (10,291 ) Net rental income $ 36 $ 376 $ 418 $ 724 $ 1,499 Total fair value loss on real estate properties $ (378 ) $ — $ (378 ) $ — $ (4,374 ) Expenses $ 4,150 $ 5,177 $ 8,391 $ 9,072 $ 16,237 Income from operations $ 21,662 $ 18,800 $ 40,377 $ 38,171 $ 60,846 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facilities $ 4,749 $ 4,746 $ 8,309 $ 8,649 $ 16,734 Financing cost on convertible debentures $ 2,233 $ 1,543 $ 4,506 $ 2,997 $ 6,745 Fair value (gain) loss on derivative contract $ — $ (974 ) $ — $ (1,951 ) $ (3,940 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income $ 14,680 $ 13,485 $ 27,562 $ 28,476 $ 41,307 Payout ratio on earnings per share 98.7 % 103.7 % 104.3 % 98.1 % 135.9 % ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income (loss) and comprehensive income $ 14,680 $ 13,485 $ 27,562 $ 28,476 $ 41,307 Add: fair value (gain) loss on derivative contract (interest rate swap) $ — $ (974 ) $ — $ (1,951 ) $ (3,940 ) Add: net unrealized loss on financial assets measured at FVTPL $ 377 $ 1,100 $ 1,323 $ 1,216 $ 13,748 Add: Net unrealized loss on real estate properties $ 95 $ — $ 95 $ — $ 4,374 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income $ 15,152 $ 13,611 $ 28,980 $ 27,741 $ 55,489 Payout ratio on adjusted earnings per share 95.6 % 102.7 % 99.2 % 100.7 % 101.2 %

OPERATING RESULTS

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31, DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 15,151 $ 13,611 $ 28,980 $ 27,741 $ 55,489 Less: amortization of lender fees (2,263 ) (2,361 ) (4,553 ) (4,443 ) (9,275 ) Add: lender fees received and receivable 2,117 2,317 4,576 4,878 10,746 Add: amortization of financing costs, credit facility 254 501 469 655 1,022 Add: amortization of financing costs, debentures 251 252 503 433 1,060 Add: accretion expense, debentures 114 68 227 118 323 Add: unrealized fair value (gain) loss on DSU (57 ) 87 (90 ) 106 104 Add: allowance for expected credit loss 301 1,638 950 1,938 1,660 Distributable income $ 15,869 $ 16,113 $ 31,062 $ 31,426 $ 61,129 Payout ratio on distributable income 91.3 % 86.8 % 92.6 % 88.9 % 91.8 % ADJUSTED DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME Distributable income $ 15,869 $ 16,113 $ 31,062 $ 31,426 $ 61,129 Less: One-time distribution income — (707 ) $ — (707 ) (707 ) Adjusted Distributable income $ 15,869 $ 15,406 $ 31,062 $ 30,719 $ 60,422 Payout ratio on adjusted distributable income1 91.3 % 90.8 % 92.6 % 91.0 % 92.9 %



