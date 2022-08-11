ProntoForms Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

OTTAWA, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 earnings for the period ended June 30th, 2022, before market open on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. ProntoForms will hold a conference call on August 18th, at 9:00am EST hosted by CEO Alvaro Pombo and CFO Dave Croucher. A question and answer session will follow.



Date: Thursday, August 18th, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local Toronto – (+1) 647-484-0475

Toll Free – (+1) 888-394-8218

Conference ID: 9129028

Recording Playback Numbers:

Local Toronto– (+1) 647-436-0148

Toll Free – (+1) 888-203-1112

Passcode: 9129028

Expiry Date: August 25th, 2022, at 11:59pm EST

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company’s website at www.prontoforms.com/company/investor-relations. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

