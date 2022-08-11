OTC Markets Group Welcomes FirstSun Capital Bancorp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced FirstSun Capital Bancorp (OTCQX: FSUN), a financial holding company providing a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, wealth management and online banking products and services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



FirstSun Capital Bancorp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FSUN.” Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

Joining the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX Market,” said Neal Arnold, President and Chief Executive Officer of FirstSun Capital Bancorp. “This is an important milestone for FirstSun. We believe that trading on the OTCQX Market will improve visibility of our common stock, provide improved liquidity and enhance stockholder value.”

Raymond James acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $7.1 billion as of June 30, 2022. First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit ir.firstsuncb.com , SunflowerBank.com , FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

