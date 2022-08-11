Olink Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Highlights

  • Second quarter 2022 revenue totaled $27.5 million, representing year over year growth of 56% on a reported basis and 62% on a constant currency adjusted like-for-like basis
  • Data released by the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP) highlights the power of proteomics and the promise of Olink® Explore
  • Supporting Olink’s externalization goals, second quarter total Explore customer installations reached 29, with 14 additional Signature Q100 placements
  • Explore revenue of $18.5 million accounted for 67% of total second quarter revenue, with Explore Kit revenue totaling $4.4 million, or 24% of total Explore revenue
  • Second quarter kits revenue and analysis services revenue represented 26% and 65% of total revenue, respectively
  • Second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA was ($7.9) million, with a net loss of ($4.8) million; compared to second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of ($6.3) million and net loss of ($10.6) million
  • Reiterated full year 2022 guidance, with revenue expected to be in the range of $138 million to $145 million, representing growth of 45% - 53%

“Olink continues to make tremendous strides as the leader in the next-generation proteomics market, broadening the use of our product platform and executing on all aspects of our strategy,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. “Publication of data incorporating Olink’s PEA technology in both the research and clinical settings continues to accelerate. In particular, the UKB-PPP's release of early results from its pioneering research was a significant landmark for next-generation proteomics and Olink, and our journey to improve human health.”

Second quarter financial results
“Olink’s performance during the second quarter and first half of 2022 was very strong, setting the stage for a robust second half of the year,” said Oskar Hjelm, CFO of Olink. "Our investment into the organization is striking the proper balance of ambitious planning and financial discipline, representing a strong foundation for a return to profitability and exceptional value creation.”

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $27.5 million, as compared to $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, growing 56% year over year.

Second quarter 2022 kits revenue of $7.1 million represented 26% of total revenue, increasing from the first quarter of 2022 and performing within our expectations. Kits yearly revenue growth of 42% was led by very strong performance from Target, with solid growth from Explore Kit as well.

Analysis services revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $17.9 million, as compared to $11.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing 51% growth.

Other revenue was $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Other revenue growth was driven primarily by Signature Q100 instruments.

By geography, revenue during the second quarter of 2022 was $12.5 million in Americas, $12.6 million in EMEA (including Sweden), and $2.4 million in China and RoW (including Japan).

Adjusted EBITDA was ($7.9) million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to ($6.3) million for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted gross profit was $17.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2021; and reported gross profit was $17.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

By segment, adjusted gross profit margin for kits was 91% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 90% for the second quarter of 2021; and reported gross profit margin for kits was 89% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 87% for the second quarter of 2021.

Second quarter 2022 adjusted gross profit margin for analysis services was 58% as compared to 64% in the second quarter of 2021; and reported gross profit margin for analysis services was 54% as compared to 60% in the second quarter of 2021. The decline in analysis services margin was driven by fulfillment of the UKB-PPP and the continued expansion of Olink’s lab capacity and associated increased personnel costs.

Second quarter 2022 adjusted gross profit margin and reported gross profit margin for Other was 45%; versus second quarter 2021 adjusted gross profit margin and reported gross profit margin of 44% and 43%, respectively.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $31.7 million, as compared to $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was largely due to continued and accelerated investment in Olink's commercial organization, research and development, and costs as a public company.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was ($4.8) million, as compared to a net loss of ($10.6) million for the second quarter of 2021. Net loss per share for the second quarter of 2022 was ($0.04) based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 119,101,120 as compared to a net loss per share of ($0.09) in the second quarter of 2021 based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 119,007,062.

2022 guidance
Olink reiterates its full year 2022 revenue guidance range of $138 million to $145 million and continues to expect revenue will be weighted toward the second half of the year and fourth quarter specifically.

Webcast and conference call details
Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 8:00 am ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online here. A live webcast will be available in the “Events” section of the Company's website at https://investors.olink.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

      Three months
ended June 30,		 Six months
ended June 30,
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars Note  2022 2021   2022 2021 
Revenue 4 $ 27,514  $ 17,688  $ 50,191  $ 31,316 
Cost of goods sold    (10,444)  (5,823)  (19,804)  (10,819)
Gross profit    17,070   11,865   30,387   20,497 
Selling expenses    (10,588)  (6,979)  (20,053)  (12,683)
Administrative expenses    (13,994)  (12,172)  (28,393)  (24,583)
Research and development expenses    (7,333)  (4,990)  (13,318)  (9,209)
Other operating income    239   868   567   763 
Operating loss    (14,606)  (11,408)  (30,810)  (25,215)
Interest, net    (125)  (78)  (255)  (1,953)
Foreign exchange, net    8,714   (5,806)  10,479   (5,501)
Other financial expenses    -   (115)  -   (1,756)
Loss before tax    (6,017)  (17,407)  (20,586)  (34,425)
Income tax benefit 5  1,195   6,806   3,594   9,529 
Net loss for the period 

 

 $

 (4,822

)

 

$   (10,601) $ (16,992) $ (24,896)
(Attributable to shareholders of the Parent)  
Basic and diluted loss per share 9 $ (0.04) $    (0.09) $ (0.14) $ (0.37)
           
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:          
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:          
Exchange differences from translation of foreign operations    (41,097)  13,167   (52,389)  (7,386)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax    (41,097)  13,167   (52,389)  (7,386)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax    (45,919)  2,566   (69,381)  (32,282)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period 

 

 $

 (45,919

)

 

$    2,566  $ (69,381) $ (32,282)
(Attributable to shareholder of the Parent)  



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars Note 
As of
June 30,
2022		 
As of
December 31,
2021
ASSETS      
Non-current assets      
Intangible assets    267,839   308,124 
Property, plant and equipment    13,062   12,696 
Right-of-use asset    9,413   8,778 
Deferred tax assets 5  12,170   9,091 
Other long-term receivables    355   422 
Total non-current assets   $ 302,839  $ 339,111  
Current assets      
Inventories    36,365   28,940 
Trade receivables    25,047   42,061 
Other receivables    5,115   4,094 
Prepaid expenses and accrued income    3,977   7,476 
Cash at bank and in hand    99,841   118,096 
Total current assets   $ 170,345  $ 200,667  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 473,184  $ 539,778  
EQUITY      
Share capital 6  30,988   30,964 
Other contributed capital 6  510,435   506,008 
Reserves/(Deficit)    (50,688)  1,701 
Accumulated losses    (79,989)  (62,997)
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent   $ 410,746  $ 475,676 
LIABILITIES      
Non-current liabilities      
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 7  6,903   5,427 
Deferred tax liabilities 5  23,577   27,092 
Total non-current liabilities   $ 30,480  $ 32,519  
Current liabilities      
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 7  2,002   2,952 
Accounts payable    11,257   8,668 
Current tax liabilities    816   314 
Other current liabilities 10  17,883   19,649 
Total current liabilities   $ 31,958  $ 31,583 
Total liabilities   $ 62,438  $ 64,102 
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   $ 473,184  $ 539,778 


INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

   Six months ended June 30,
Amounts in thousands of U.S. DollarsNote 2022 2021
        
Operating activities        
Loss before tax  $       (20,586) $         (34,425)
Adjustments reconciling loss before tax to operating cash flows:    
Depreciation and amortization   8,794   7,420 
Net finance expense/income   (10,224)  9,210 
Loss on sale of assets   489   - 
Share-based compensation expense6  4,172   300 
Other   (49)  - 
Changes in working capital:    
(Increase) in inventories   (11,007)  (5,470)
Decrease in accounts receivable   14,509   12,493 
Decrease/(Increase) in other current receivables   2,320   (11,300)
Increase/(Decrease) in trade payables   3,413   (113)
(Decrease) in other current liabilities   (190)  (854)
Interest received   11   - 
Interest paid   (266)  (2,054)
Tax paid   (1,110)  (1,803)
Cash flow used in operating activities  $         (9,724) $     (26,596)
Investing activities    
Purchase of intangible assets   (868)  (1,692)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (3,356)  (2,546)
Decrease/(Increase) in other non-current financial assets   55   (175)
Cash flow used in investing activities  $     (4,169) $           (4,413)
Financing activities    
Proceeds from issue of share capital6  24   264,706 
Share issue costs6  -   (19,485)
Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings   -   2,312 
Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings7  -   (65,627)
Payment of principal portion of lease liability   (1,502)  (1,450)
Cash flow (used in)/from financing activities  $     (1,478) $          180,456 
Net cash flow during the period   (15,371)  149,447 
Cash at bank and in hand at the beginning of the period   118,096   8,655 
Net foreign exchange difference   (2,884)  12 
Cash at bank and in hand at the end of the period  $      99,841  $          158,114 


Reconciliations of adjusted gross profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, by segment (unaudited):

  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Kit      
Revenue  7,146   5,025   11,140   7,866 
Cost of goods sold  (821)  (632)  (1,424)  (1,217)
Gross profit $    6,325   $    4,393   $    9,716   $    6,649  
Gross profit margin  88.5 %  87.4 %  87.2 %  84.5 %


Less:		      
Depreciation charges  136   145   268   254 
Share-based compensation expenses  27   -   80   - 
Adjusted Gross Profit $    6,488   $    4,538   $    10,064   $    6,903  
Adjusted Gross Profit %  90.8 %  90.3 %  90.3 %  87.8 %
       
Service      
Revenue  17,885   11,847   34,491   21,405 
Cost of goods sold  (8,262)  (4,725)  (15,925)  (8,667)
Gross profit $    9,623   $    7,122   $    18,566   $   12,738  
Gross profit margin  53.8 %  60.1 %  53.8 %  59.5 %


Less:		      
Depreciation charges  591   472   1,282   932 
Share-based compensation expenses  76   -   89   - 
Adjusted Gross Profit $    10,290  $ 7,594   $    19,937  $    13,670 
Adjusted Gross Profit %  57.5 %  64.1 %  57.8 %  63.9 %
       
Corporate / Unallocated      
Revenue  2,483   816   4,560   2,045 
Cost of goods sold  (1,361)  (466)  (2,455)  (935)
Gross profit $    1,122  $    350  $    2,105  $    1,110 
Gross profit margin  45.2 %  42.9 %  46.2 %  54.3 %


Less:		      
Depreciation charges  -   5   -   15 
Share-based compensation expenses  -   -   -   - 
Adjusted Gross Profit $    1,122   $    355   $    2,105   $   1,125  
Adjusted Gross Profit %  45.2 %  43.6 %  46.2 %  55.0 %


Reconciliation of constant currency revenue growth to revenue growth as reported under IFRS, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):

We use the non-IFRS measure of constant currency growth, which we define as our total revenue growth from one fiscal year to the next on a constant currency exchange rate basis. We measure our constant currency revenue growth by applying the current fiscal period’s average exchange rate to the prior year fiscal period.

  Three months ended June 30,
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars  2022   2021
Revenue $27,514  $17,688
  Revenue growth (IFRS)  56%  
  Foreign exchange impact  -6%  
Constant currency revenue growth  62%  


Reconciliation of consolidated adjusted gross profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):

  Three months ended
June 30		 Six months ended
June 30,
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenue  27,514   17,688   50,191  $31,316 
Cost of goods sold  (10,444)  (5,823)  (19,804)  (10,819)
Gross Profit $ 17,070   $ 11,865  $ 30,387   $ 20,497 
Gross Profit %  62.0 %  67.1 %  60.5 %  65.5 %


Less:		        
Depreciation charges  727   622   1,550   1,201 
Share-based compensation expenses  103   -   169   - 
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 17,900  $ 12,487  $ 32,106  $ 21,698 
Adjusted Gross Profit %  65.1 %  70.6 %  64.0 %  69.3 %


Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to operating loss, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):

  Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Operating (loss)  (14,606)  (11,408)  (30,810)  (25,215)
Add:        
Amortization  2,847   2,728   5,822   5,448 
Depreciation  1,510   1,029   2,972   1,972 
      EBITDA  (10,249 )  (7,651 )  (22,016 )  (17,795 )
Management adjustments  321   1,400   765   7,822 
Share-based compensation  1,992   -   4,190   - 
      Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,936 ) $ (6,251) $ (17,061 ) $ (9,973)