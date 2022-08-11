Olink reports second quarter 2022 financial results

UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022.



Highlights

Second quarter 2022 revenue totaled $27.5 million, representing year over year growth of 56% on a reported basis and 62% on a constant currency adjusted like-for-like basis

Data released by the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP) highlights the power of proteomics and the promise of Olink® Explore

Supporting Olink’s externalization goals, second quarter total Explore customer installations reached 29, with 14 additional Signature Q100 placements

Explore revenue of $18.5 million accounted for 67% of total second quarter revenue, with Explore Kit revenue totaling $4.4 million, or 24% of total Explore revenue

Second quarter kits revenue and analysis services revenue represented 26% and 65% of total revenue, respectively

Second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA was ($7.9) million, with a net loss of ($4.8) million; compared to second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of ($6.3) million and net loss of ($10.6) million

Reiterated full year 2022 guidance, with revenue expected to be in the range of $138 million to $145 million, representing growth of 45% - 53%





“Olink continues to make tremendous strides as the leader in the next-generation proteomics market, broadening the use of our product platform and executing on all aspects of our strategy,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. “Publication of data incorporating Olink’s PEA technology in both the research and clinical settings continues to accelerate. In particular, the UKB-PPP's release of early results from its pioneering research was a significant landmark for next-generation proteomics and Olink, and our journey to improve human health.”

Second quarter financial results

“Olink’s performance during the second quarter and first half of 2022 was very strong, setting the stage for a robust second half of the year,” said Oskar Hjelm, CFO of Olink. "Our investment into the organization is striking the proper balance of ambitious planning and financial discipline, representing a strong foundation for a return to profitability and exceptional value creation.”

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $27.5 million, as compared to $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, growing 56% year over year.

Second quarter 2022 kits revenue of $7.1 million represented 26% of total revenue, increasing from the first quarter of 2022 and performing within our expectations. Kits yearly revenue growth of 42% was led by very strong performance from Target, with solid growth from Explore Kit as well.

Analysis services revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $17.9 million, as compared to $11.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing 51% growth.

Other revenue was $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Other revenue growth was driven primarily by Signature Q100 instruments.

By geography, revenue during the second quarter of 2022 was $12.5 million in Americas, $12.6 million in EMEA (including Sweden), and $2.4 million in China and RoW (including Japan).

Adjusted EBITDA was ($7.9) million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to ($6.3) million for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted gross profit was $17.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2021; and reported gross profit was $17.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

By segment, adjusted gross profit margin for kits was 91% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 90% for the second quarter of 2021; and reported gross profit margin for kits was 89% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 87% for the second quarter of 2021.

Second quarter 2022 adjusted gross profit margin for analysis services was 58% as compared to 64% in the second quarter of 2021; and reported gross profit margin for analysis services was 54% as compared to 60% in the second quarter of 2021. The decline in analysis services margin was driven by fulfillment of the UKB-PPP and the continued expansion of Olink’s lab capacity and associated increased personnel costs.

Second quarter 2022 adjusted gross profit margin and reported gross profit margin for Other was 45%; versus second quarter 2021 adjusted gross profit margin and reported gross profit margin of 44% and 43%, respectively.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $31.7 million, as compared to $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was largely due to continued and accelerated investment in Olink's commercial organization, research and development, and costs as a public company.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was ($4.8) million, as compared to a net loss of ($10.6) million for the second quarter of 2021. Net loss per share for the second quarter of 2022 was ($0.04) based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 119,101,120 as compared to a net loss per share of ($0.09) in the second quarter of 2021 based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 119,007,062.

2022 guidance

Olink reiterates its full year 2022 revenue guidance range of $138 million to $145 million and continues to expect revenue will be weighted toward the second half of the year and fourth quarter specifically.

Webcast and conference call details

Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 8:00 am ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online here. A live webcast will be available in the “Events” section of the Company's website at https://investors.olink.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Statement regarding use of non IFRS financial measures

We present certain non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of these non-IFRS measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance. We caution readers that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted gross profit margin by segment, and constant currency revenue growth, may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies. Not all companies and Wall Street analysts calculate the non-IFRS measures we use in the same manner. We compensate for these limitations by reconciling each of these non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 4 $ 27,514 $ 17,688 $ 50,191 $ 31,316 Cost of goods sold (10,444 ) (5,823 ) (19,804 ) (10,819 ) Gross profit 17,070 11,865 30,387 20,497 Selling expenses (10,588 ) (6,979 ) (20,053 ) (12,683 ) Administrative expenses (13,994 ) (12,172 ) (28,393 ) (24,583 ) Research and development expenses (7,333 ) (4,990 ) (13,318 ) (9,209 ) Other operating income 239 868 567 763 Operating loss (14,606 ) (11,408 ) (30,810 ) (25,215 ) Interest, net (125 ) (78 ) (255 ) (1,953 ) Foreign exchange, net 8,714 (5,806 ) 10,479 (5,501 ) Other financial expenses - (115 ) - (1,756 ) Loss before tax (6,017 ) (17,407 ) (20,586 ) (34,425 ) Income tax benefit 5 1,195 6,806 3,594 9,529 Net loss for the period







$



(4,822



)







$ (10,601 ) $ (16,992 ) $ (24,896 ) (Attributable to shareholders of the Parent) Basic and diluted loss per share 9 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.37 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences from translation of foreign operations (41,097 ) 13,167 (52,389 ) (7,386 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (41,097 ) 13,167 (52,389 ) (7,386 ) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (45,919 ) 2,566 (69,381 ) (32,282 ) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period







$



(45,919



)







$ 2,566 $ (69,381 ) $ (32,282 ) (Attributable to shareholder of the Parent)







INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars Note

As of

June 30,

2022

As of

December 31,

2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 267,839 308,124 Property, plant and equipment 13,062 12,696 Right-of-use asset 9,413 8,778 Deferred tax assets 5 12,170 9,091 Other long-term receivables 355 422 Total non-current assets $ 302,839 $ 339,111 Current assets Inventories 36,365 28,940 Trade receivables 25,047 42,061 Other receivables 5,115 4,094 Prepaid expenses and accrued income 3,977 7,476 Cash at bank and in hand 99,841 118,096 Total current assets $ 170,345 $ 200,667 TOTAL ASSETS $ 473,184 $ 539,778 EQUITY Share capital 6 30,988 30,964 Other contributed capital 6 510,435 506,008 Reserves/(Deficit) (50,688 ) 1,701 Accumulated losses (79,989 ) (62,997 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent $ 410,746 $ 475,676 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 7 6,903 5,427 Deferred tax liabilities 5 23,577 27,092 Total non-current liabilities $ 30,480 $ 32,519 Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 7 2,002 2,952 Accounts payable 11,257 8,668 Current tax liabilities 816 314 Other current liabilities 10 17,883 19,649 Total current liabilities $ 31,958 $ 31,583 Total liabilities $ 62,438 $ 64,102 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES $ 473,184 $ 539,778





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six months ended June 30, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars Note 2022 2021 Operating activities Loss before tax $ (20,586 ) $ (34,425 ) Adjustments reconciling loss before tax to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 8,794 7,420 Net finance expense/income (10,224 ) 9,210 Loss on sale of assets 489 - Share-based compensation expense 6 4,172 300 Other (49 ) - Changes in working capital: (Increase) in inventories (11,007 ) (5,470 ) Decrease in accounts receivable 14,509 12,493 Decrease/(Increase) in other current receivables 2,320 (11,300 ) Increase/(Decrease) in trade payables 3,413 (113 ) (Decrease) in other current liabilities (190 ) (854 ) Interest received 11 - Interest paid (266 ) (2,054 ) Tax paid (1,110 ) (1,803 ) Cash flow used in operating activities $ (9,724 ) $ (26,596 ) Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (868 ) (1,692 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,356 ) (2,546 ) Decrease/(Increase) in other non-current financial assets 55 (175 ) Cash flow used in investing activities $ (4,169 ) $ (4,413 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issue of share capital 6 24 264,706 Share issue costs 6 - (19,485 ) Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings - 2,312 Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings 7 - (65,627 ) Payment of principal portion of lease liability (1,502 ) (1,450 ) Cash flow (used in)/from financing activities $ (1,478 ) $ 180,456 Net cash flow during the period (15,371 ) 149,447 Cash at bank and in hand at the beginning of the period 118,096 8,655 Net foreign exchange difference (2,884 ) 12 Cash at bank and in hand at the end of the period $ 99,841 $ 158,114





Reconciliations of adjusted gross profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, by segment (unaudited):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated 2022 2021 2022 2021 Kit Revenue 7,146 5,025 11,140 7,866 Cost of goods sold (821 ) (632 ) (1,424 ) (1,217 ) Gross profit $ 6,325 $ 4,393 $ 9,716 $ 6,649 Gross profit margin 88.5 % 87.4 % 87.2 % 84.5 %



Less: Depreciation charges 136 145 268 254 Share-based compensation expenses 27 - 80 - Adjusted Gross Profit $ 6,488 $ 4,538 $ 10,064 $ 6,903 Adjusted Gross Profit % 90.8 % 90.3 % 90.3 % 87.8 % Service Revenue 17,885 11,847 34,491 21,405 Cost of goods sold (8,262 ) (4,725 ) (15,925 ) (8,667 ) Gross profit $ 9,623 $ 7,122 $ 18,566 $ 12,738 Gross profit margin 53.8 % 60.1 % 53.8 % 59.5 %



Less: Depreciation charges 591 472 1,282 932 Share-based compensation expenses 76 - 89 - Adjusted Gross Profit $ 10,290 $ 7,594 $ 19,937 $ 13,670 Adjusted Gross Profit % 57.5 % 64.1 % 57.8 % 63.9 % Corporate / Unallocated Revenue 2,483 816 4,560 2,045 Cost of goods sold (1,361 ) (466 ) (2,455 ) (935 ) Gross profit $ 1,122 $ 350 $ 2,105 $ 1,110 Gross profit margin 45.2 % 42.9 % 46.2 % 54.3 %



Less: Depreciation charges - 5 - 15 Share-based compensation expenses - - - - Adjusted Gross Profit $ 1,122 $ 355 $ 2,105 $ 1,125 Adjusted Gross Profit % 45.2 % 43.6 % 46.2 % 55.0 %





Reconciliation of constant currency revenue growth to revenue growth as reported under IFRS, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):

We use the non-IFRS measure of constant currency growth, which we define as our total revenue growth from one fiscal year to the next on a constant currency exchange rate basis. We measure our constant currency revenue growth by applying the current fiscal period’s average exchange rate to the prior year fiscal period.

Three months ended June 30, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars 2022 2021 Revenue $ 27,514 $ 17,688 Revenue growth (IFRS) 56 % Foreign exchange impact -6 % Constant currency revenue growth 62 %





Reconciliation of consolidated adjusted gross profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended

June 30, Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 27,514 17,688 50,191 $ 31,316 Cost of goods sold (10,444 ) (5,823 ) (19,804 ) (10,819 ) Gross Profit $ 17,070 $ 11,865 $ 30,387 $ 20,497 Gross Profit % 62.0 % 67.1 % 60.5 % 65.5 %



Less: Depreciation charges 727 622 1,550 1,201 Share-based compensation expenses 103 - 169 - Adjusted Gross Profit $ 17,900 $ 12,487 $ 32,106 $ 21,698 Adjusted Gross Profit % 65.1 % 70.6 % 64.0 % 69.3 %





Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to operating loss, the most directly comparable IFRS measure (unaudited):