Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

English French

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES

NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on September 30, 2022, payable on or before October 12, 2022. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

For further information:

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

Website: www.lanticrogers.com