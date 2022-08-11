Kidoodle.TV on Family Co-Viewing: The Key to Safe Media Consumption for Children

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As warm summer months bring children out of the classrooms and in front of the television, children's media consumption increases ~30%. This makes it more important than ever to know what they are watching. Co-viewing with Kidoodle.TV® offers families the chance to actively engage and learn alongside each other.

According to MediaSmarts, co-viewing creates media-savvy kids and encourages critical thinking during media consumption. "Co-viewing is so important as it helps parents see and hear what their children are engaging in and provides an opportunity for families to talk about the stories and situations that appear in their favorite shows," said Neil Gruninger, President and Chief Product Officer at A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC).

Kidoodle.TV® (owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc.) encourages safe co-viewing habits for families. The practice helps improve communication, keeps children engaged and encourages critical thinking. Parents can feel confident knowing the content their kids are watching on Kidoodle.TV is age-appropriate, educational, and most importantly, that its top content is always vetted by real human beings.

Co-viewing is more than simply turning on a movie together — it's the chance for parents to ask questions, quiz on educational concepts and encourage deeper engagement with the content.

Co-viewing can support early literacy skills, boost empathy, and help children learn how to regulate emotions. Similar to reading to children, co-viewing gives kids and parents the chance to learn together. In a study where parents applied active reading techniques to watching television, children scored higher on reading comprehension and vocabulary tests than kids who didn't experience co-viewing.

"As parents and caregivers ourselves, we know kids get bored quickly in the summer, and we have built Kidoodle.TV as a go-to solution for when it's too hot outside or families need a break. When we watch TV or movies with them, we can ask questions to help them think about what they see and learn," added Gruninger.

Watch family favorites like "Paw Patrol: Pup Tales," "SpongeBob SquarePants," and "The Dodo" this summer on Kidoodle.TV.

