The global endoscope reprocessing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% during 2022-2027

The endoscope reprocessing market will be flourishing due to a focus on high cleaning standards and mounting pressures for sterilized and disinfected medical devices in hospitals and clinics.



The high usage of endoscopic devices mainly drives the global endoscope reprocessing market for diagnosis and treatment. This is due to the growing burden of various digestive and respiratory tract disorders that require endoscopy. Frequent use of these endoscopic instruments leads to an increased risk of infections; hence, these are being disinfected and cleaned using reprocessing systems. The demand for these systems is likely to grow in healthcare centers, but however, the high cost of endoscopy, improper or under reprocessing leading to infections, and the growing prominence of single-use bio processors can hinder the growth of the market.



Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy is an essential tool for identifying and treating gastrointestinal tract disorders. Gastrointestinal endoscopes can become highly contaminated with their frequent use in patients, as millions of endoscopy procedures are being performed in the US alone. Cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization process are vital for the prevention of infections caused due to the contamination of these endoscopes. Hence the demand for reprocessing the endoscopes has become highly important.



• The rise in Target Population Requiring Endoscopic Interventions

• Growing Risk of Developing Endoscope-Related Infections

• Regulatory Guidelines Promoting Usage of Endoscope Reprocessing

• Increasing Hospital Investments in Endoscopes & Reprocessing Systems



RISK OF GROWING TARGET POPULATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF ENDOSCOPIC INFECTIONS



The number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases is rising across the world. These diseases are among the most costly and debilitating health conditions, accounting for about 3 million hospital admissions in the United States alone. The prevalence of these diseases is increasing the need for performing endoscopic procedures in various healthcare centers. An estimated 17 million lower GI endoscopies and about the same number of upper endoscopies are performed annually in the US. This initiates the risk of infections associated with the formation of biofilms due to their frequent usage. The infection rate approaches 1 in 10 million procedures. With the growing risk of these infections, the demand for endoscope reprocessing systems is growing.



THE GROWING TREND OF INCORPORATING TRACKING SOLUTIONS



Proper endoscope reprocessing is vital for patient safety. Ensuring that every step in the process is completed needs complex tracking and documentation. Eliminating manual documentation logs and ensuring the endoscope is disinfected and cleaned before using it in the procedure. Significant benefits of these tracking solutions include improved handling of endoscope complexity, integration with multiple systems, quality assurance of workflow, and optimization of return on investment.



TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS DRIVING MARKET GROWTH



Several manufacturers are emphasizing automation of the disinfection workflows to a large extent. This has also defined their production advancements and innovation strategies in recent years. For instance, in 2018, around $0.4 billion was invested by Olympus to enhance their systems for performing tests to check cleaning and disinfection effectiveness. The cleaning has always been challenging owing to the inability to inspect the cleanliness inside the lumens of an endoscope until now. The latest technological advancements have allowed the development of flexible inspection camera systems that can check an instrument’s internal channels for debris and damage, which could help reduce infection rates.



HIGH COST OF ENDOSCOPY PROCEDURES AND REPROCESSING EQUIPMENT



The high cost associated with endoscopy lowers the number of endoscopic procedures performed on patients. Medical procedures such as endoscopies can be costly without insurance. The cost of a colonoscopy typically ranges between $1,250 to over $4,800 in the US, with an endoscopy’s national average price of $2,750. Also, the cost of the equipment ranges from $114.07 to $280.71. The average reported repair cost—whether attributed to a leak test failure, damage during a visual inspection, or a failed cleaning verification test was estimated to be $5,833. Such high prices can limit the adoption of re-processing equipment.



IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE REPROCESSING MARKET



Gastrointestinal complaints were frequent among COVID-19 patients, with possible occurrences of diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. A March 2020 multicenter survey revealed near-universal exposure to COVID-19 positive patients in endoscopy units: 97.6% experienced a reduction in endoscopic activities, and 50% performed endoscopic procedures on COVID-19 positive patients. Hence, there was a moderate need for performing endoscopy procedures during COVID-19. Due to this, the demand for endoscope re-processing systems was high as there was a high risk of disease transmission among patients and healthcare providers.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

PRODUCT



In 2021, disinfectants accounted for the largest share in the global endoscope reprocessing market. The demand for disinfectants is high as there is a growing need for disinfecting endoscopes. By equipment, the market is segmented as automated endoscope reprocessors and disinfection & sterilization equipment. Automated reprocessors accounted for the highest share in the market compared to disinfection & sterilization systems as the demand for automatic reprocessing systems is proliferating owing to their advanced features and better reprocessing.



END-USER



The end-user market includes hospitals, specialty clinics & medical office suites, standalone service facilities, and others. In 2021, hospitals accounted for the highest share of the global endoscopy device cleaning market. The use of endoscopic devices is high ins hospitals as these perform an increased number of endoscopic procedures compared to other healthcare settings. However, standalone reprocessing service facilities will likely witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Market Segments



Product:

• Reprocessing Equipment

• Disinfectants

• Detergents

• Drying, Storage & Transport Systems

• Others



End-User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics & Medical Office Suites

• Standalone Reprocessing Service Facilities

• Others:



GEOGRAPHY



In 2021, North America accounted for the highest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market. Significant factors contributing to the growth of endoscope reprocessing market share in the North America region include a rise in the number of endoscopic procedures performed, high demand for sterilizing and disinfecting endoscopic devices, increasing prevalence of digestive disorders, guidelines promoting safe procedures, and technological advancements in the systems and accessories. However, the APAC region will likely witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

APAC

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

Middle East & Africa

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• South Africa



COMPETITIVE SCENARIO



The global market is highly competitive, with international, regional, and local players offering a broad range of products and accessories. Leading vendors such as STERIS, Ecolab, Getinge AB, Olympus, and ASP (acquired by Fortive) are coming up with several strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions for their growth and establishment in the industry.

For instance, STERIS recently agreed to acquire Cantel Medical, a global provider of infection prevention products and services primarily to endoscopy and dental customers.

Ecolab has developed vanBaerle, offering a full range of cleaning, disinfectant, and hygiene solutions, which can contribute to Ecolab’s growth in cleaning and disinfectant products.



Product launches from these vendors are advancing the global endoscope reprocessing market. For instance, in 2020, Olympus launched its OER-Elite next-generation automated endoscope reprocessing system.



Key Vendors:

• STERIS

• Ecolab

• Getinge AB

• Olympus

• Fortive



Other Prominent Vendors

• 3M

• ATMS

• Metall Zug

• BES Healthcare

• CONMED

• Hoya

• CREO Medical

• Medalkan

• Medical Devices

• Metrex Research

• PurposeBuilt

• Richard Wolf

• Summit Imaging

• NanoSonics

• Pentax medical

• Mitra Group

• CENSIS

• Sympliant

• Acuro Organics

• Becto

• Brulin

• Cardinal Health

• Cetylite

• Contec

• Hygiene-Konzepte

• Lonza

• Hako Group

• Pharmax

• The Clorox



