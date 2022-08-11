The Global Market for Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles) 2022-2032: Featuring Key Players Anzai Kantetsu, En Solucion, Fawoo Nanotech & Others

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanobubbles (Ultrafine bubbles) 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nanobubbles are a potential multi-billion dollar market, with important implications for aquaculture, water treatment, hydrophonics and agriculture sectors. Nanobubbles or ultrafine bubbles are sub-micron gas-containing cavities in aqueous solution with unique physical characteristics that differ from other types of bubbles, and have the ability to change the normal characteristics of water. Nanobubbles can exist on surfaces (surface or interfacial NBs) and as dispersed in a liquid phase (bulk NBs). Their use can contribute greatly to sustainability challenges as environmentally friendly alternative and solutions.



Properties include:

Sterilization capability through bactericidal action.

Removal of contamination without the need for cleaning agents.

Bio-activation in cells.

Growth promotion for fish, crustacea and plants.

Cell protection.

Heat transfer capabilities to raise or lower the temperature of a liquid rapidly and effectively.

Vaporization promotion capability for water-cooled cooling towers and evaporation based desalination systems.

Halt concrete and metal decay.

Environmental purification and remediation.

There are numerous commercial nanobubble generators on the market for both laboratory and pilot-scales. Their use is transformative for environmental, food and wastewater treatment industries and they find application in:

Water purification/sterilization (various industries).

Cooling tower de-scaling.

Medical cleaning applications (sanitization and bacteria control).

Drug delivery.

Animal farming-drinking water enrichment (reduces bacterial growth).

Agriculture and food production (reduction in use of chemicals).

Surface cleaning treatments.

Aquaculture-oxygenation of fish and aquaculture dams.

Mining-acid water treatment.

Oil and gas Industry - oil spill clean-up and storage tanks.

