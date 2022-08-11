MariMed’s Nature’s Heritage Brand Sponsors Cultivators Cup, the Leading Cannabis Festival and Awards Competition in Massachusetts

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, today announced its Nature’s Heritage brand of craft flower and concentrates is a Presenting Sponsor of Cultivators Cup, the leading cannabis industry festival and awards competition in Massachusetts. A celebration of cannabis culture and the best cannabis products produced in the state, Cultivators Cup will be held September 3rd and 4th at The Palladium Outdoors entertainment venue in Worcester, MA. The annual event will attract thousands of enthusiasts, consumers, and supporters of cannabis, and will be jam-packed with ways to explore, discover, and celebrate the plant. Tickets are available online at www.seetickets.us.



The Cultivators Cup awards show will recognize the top cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, and brands in Massachusetts across several categories, including flower, concentrates, and more, as judged by consumers. Consumers who would like to participate can purchase a Cultivator Cup Judge Kit at MariMed’s Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleborough, MA, beginning this weekend. As one of the top-selling brands in the state – as well as in every market where it’s available – Nature’s Heritage products have been nominated in several Cultivators Cup categories this year.

The festival portion of the Massachusetts Cultivators Cup will include food, music, and access to on-site cannabis consumption for adults over 21. Twelve-time Grammy Award nominee, rapper Busta Rhymes, will headline the musical line-up with a performance on Saturday night, Sept. 3rd.

“Massachusetts is home to MariMed and our brands, including Nature’s Heritage,” said Tim Shaw, COO of MariMed. “We’re proud to support the Cultivation Cup and honored that Nature’s Heritage products are nominated as best-in-the-state in several categories. Consumers love our high-quality flower and concentrates, and we think the event judges will, too.”

For more information about Cultivator’s Cup, visit www.culitvatorscup.com/massachusetts/.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

