Immunoassay Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 45.78 Bn By 2032, Thriving at a CAGR of 5% from 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The immunoassay market is expected to observe growth at a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to touch a valuation of USD 45.78 bn by 2032, while it holds a revenue of USD 29.51 Bn in 2022



The dynamic shift from the last forecast period (2017-2021) to the current forecast period (2022-2032) is significant. The major factors that have shaped the growth dynamics are the advent of covid-19, the geriatric population, and rising awareness around health

With the environment changing and climate change-based diseases and viruses growing in the urban and rural areas, the demand for vaccines is on a rise. The immunoassay market survey explains that the tests of the effectiveness of these vaccines are conducted through immunoassays tests that include the strength of antibodies in the immune system, fueling the sales of immunoassay testing kits.

Rising awareness, government research and development programs, and covid-19's spread has collectively flourished the demand for the antibodies testing systems. Hence, it has expanded the immunoassay market share in the global market

This fueled the market’s growth prospects and brought opportunities for the new medical and healthcare market players to come up with the latest technology and integrate it with immunoassay technology. Furthermore, the breakdown of the third covid-19 wave has partially slowed down the growth of the market as the spread is at lower levels

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Immunoassay market is expected to increase with a market share of 35.0% in North America.

is expected to increase with a market share of 35.0% in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to account for 30% market share during the assessment year.

By product, reagents and kits accounted for 60% share of total revenue generated of the immunoassay market globally and is anticipated to hold the highest share by 2032, owing to the cost-effective products, fueling the overall sales of immunoassay testing instrument

EIA/ELISA technology gains the highest traction in the market by technology with a market share of 60% and its growth owing to higher use of it in reducing the assay time for immunoelectrophoretic and immunodiffusion while providing accurate and quantitive results.

“Immunoassay market analysis displays the higher growth prospects due to the higher awareness of the new viruses and diseases that demand for higher antibodies in the body. An immunoassay test gives you information about the antibodies present in the body for any specific virus or disease spread by it. Demand for immunoassay tests rises as the hospitals, clinics, and research and development centers established by the government are consuming the most from the market” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

New market research report on immunoassay defines the market space as a younger space where there is a space for innovation and technology. The defining factors key players have been the ability to deliver effective and accurate results while making the product more logistics friendly and easy to use.

Siemens Healthineers has introduced its latest and revised fully automated immunoassay platforms and a comprehensive and disease-specific chart in excess of 100 tests. This enhanced productivity and efficiency while delivering accurate and faster results.

Biomerieux, with more than 26000 immunoassay systems globally has introduced its R7D programs that covers high medical value applications, increased automation and decentralized testing, flourishing the sales of immunoassay platforms.

Abbott Laboratories focuses on chia technology and offers an automatic immunoassay analyzer named Abbott prism, delivers effectiveness and enhances productivity.





Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Immunoassay market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other (Applications), Form (Natural Immunoassay, Synthetic Immunoassay), Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)

Immunoassay Market by Category

By Product, Immunoassay Market is segmented as:

Reagents & Kits

Analyzers/Instruments Open-ended Systems Closed-ended Systems

Software & Services





By Technology, Immunoassay Market is segmented as:

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)Rapid Test Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIA) Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)

Others





By End-use, Immunoassay Market is segmented as:

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

By Application, Immunoassay Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Academic Research Centers

Others

By Form, Immunoassay Market is segmented as:

Natural Immunoassay

Synthetic Immunoassay

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

