AC Immune to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Vaccinations to Treat and Prevent Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases

Webinar to take place on Wednesday, August 24 th at 10:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM CET

at 10:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM CET Discussion to focus on novel therapeutic approaches and the selection of biomarkers and target proteins for active vaccination approaches



LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (Nasdaq: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on vaccinations to treat and prevent Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM CET.

The webinar will feature a presentation from KOL Cynthia A. Lemere, Ph.D., of the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at Brigham & Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. During her presentation, Dr. Lemere will discuss the current immunotherapy landscape and novel therapeutic approaches to treat and prevent neurodegenerative diseases, with a focus on biomarkers and target proteins for active vaccination approaches.

Additionally, members of AC Immune’s management team will provide an overview of the Company’s precision medicine approach and its industry-leading pipeline of active vaccines stemming from its differentiated technology platform. Management will also discuss the advantages offered by the innovative biomarker-based clinical trial designs being utilized in its Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease programs.

Following the presentation, Dr. Lemere and Company management will be available for a live question and answer session.

To register for the event, please click here . The materials from the presentation and a replay of the webinar will be available on the Events Page of AC Immune’s website following its conclusion.

KOL Biography

Cynthia A. Lemere, Ph.D. is a Principal Investigator and Associate Professor of Neurology in the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at Brigham & Women's Hospital (BWH) and Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. Her research focuses on understanding and using the immune system therapeutically to prevent and treat Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Lemere examined Alzheimer's-related brain changes in people with Down syndrome in the Selkoe Laboratory at BWH while pursuing her doctorate in pathology at Boston University School of Medicine. Her current research involves: (1) non-clinical studies of antibody treatments targeting a pathogenic form of amyloid-beta protein found in plaques in Alzheimer’s disease brain; (2) the role of the innate immune system’s complement signaling in aging and Alzheimer’s disease; and (3) the effects of deep space galactic cosmic radiation on brain aging and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in studies in mouse models and human neural cells in preparation for NASA’s first manned mission to Mars.

Her lab is funded by NIH and NASA. Dr. Lemere serves on several national and international scientific advisory boards, including the ADPD Scientific Advisory Council, the Brightfocus Foundation Scientific Review Council, the National Alzheimer’s Association Medical and Scientific Advisory Council, and the DIAN-TU Therapeutic Evaluation Committee.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in phase 2 clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU and SG. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, NO and RU.

