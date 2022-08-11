Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market, 2035

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market by Type of Device, Purpose of Device, Usability, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market" report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of the needlestick safety injection devices(either commercialized or under development)in the healthcare industry, in the mid to long term. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

According to a study published in the Canadian Journal of Infectious Disease and Medical Microbiology in 2021, more than 1.3 million cases of needlestick injuries (NSI) among health care workers (HCWs) are reported every year in the US and Europe.

Given the various benefits of needlestick safety injection devices, several companies have developed and launched their proprietary smart devices that are capable of preventing injuries caused by needlesticks along with reducing the transmission of infectious diseases. In addition, in order to expand the reach of their devices and enhance their product portfolios, players in this domain are actively collaborating with other stakeholders.

Moreover, the stakeholders have undertaken several initiatives to augment their intellectual portfolio with an intention to incorporate advanced features to their products. Driven by the growing demand for safe and efficient drug delivery systems and ongoing efforts by the players to integrate sophisticated features in the product design and technology, the needlestick safety injection devices market is likely to witness noteworthy growth over the coming years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the existing market size, primary growth factors and future opportunity within the needlestick safety injection devices market in the mid to long term. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity within the needlestick safety injection devices market have further been segmented across types of devices, purposes of devices, usability, company size of developers and geographical regions.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the market landscape of needlestick safety injection devices based on several relevant parameters, such as type of device(needle, syringe, and other types of devices), purpose of device(enabling ease of needle insertion/retraction, protection against injuries, and needle shielding), usability (non-reusable and reusable), mode of sterilization(ethylene oxide, gamma rays, steam and other methods)and packaging format(box, tub, and other packaging formats). In addition, it features analysis of the companies engaged in the development/deployment of needlestick safety injection devices, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, and leading players (in terms of number of needlestick safety injection devices developed).

A detailed product competitiveness analysis of needlestick safety injection devices, based on supplier power(based on the experience of the developer in this industry)and key specifications of products, including purpose of device(enabling ease of needle insertion/retraction, protection against injuries and needle shielding), usability(non-reusable and reusable), mode of sterilization(gamma rays, ethylene oxide, steam, and other methods).

An in-depth analysis of various initiatives undertaken in this domain, during the period 2016-2022, wherein companies have entered into partnerships with other stakeholders related to needlestick safety injection devices and the related recent events (conferences/seminars/webinars/workshops) organized by several stakeholders, across the globe. In addition, it provides information on the funding activity in this domain, highlighting the involvement of venture capitalists and funding schemes of various public and private organizations/funds that have allowed start-ups / small companies to expand their capabilities.

An analysis of the patents filed/granted for needlestick safety injection devices, since 2018, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, issuing authority, geographical location, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading industry and non-industry players (on the basis of number of patents filed/granted)and individual patent assignees(in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio), patent benchmarking, patent characteristics and age of patents. In addition, the chapter also includes an insightful patent valuation analysis and leading patents by number of citations.

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the development of needlestick safety injection devices. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Additionally, it provides a detailed scoring matrix of leading players profiled in this chapter(based on the recent initiatives).

A Bowman's strategy clock framework to understand the pricing strategy of the needlestick safety injection devices developed by the company along with its competitive position in the marketplace. In addition, it presents the equation devised to calculate the likely price of the needlestick safety injection devices based upon their features.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of needlestick safety injection devices?

Which are the popular types of safety injection devices available in the market?

What are the key challenges associated with the development of needlestick safety injection devices?

Which type of partnership models are commonly being adopted by industry stakeholders?

How has the intellectual property landscape of needlestick safety injection devices developers evolved over the years?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION 3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Concern of Needlestick Injuries

3.3. Need for Needlestick Safety Injection Devices

3.4. Classification of Needlestick Safety Injection Devices

3.5. Advantages and Limitations of Needlestick Safety Injection Devices

3.6. Prevalent Trends related to Needlestick Safety Injection Devices



4. NEEDLESTICK SAFETY INJECTION DEVICES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Needlestick Safety Injection Devices: Market Landscape

4.3. Needlestick Safety Injection Devices: Developer Landscape



5. KEY INSIGHTS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Type of Device and Company Size

5.3. Waffle Chart: Analysis by Purpose of Device and Company Size

5.4. 4D Bubble Analysis: Analysis by Portfolio Strength, Purpose of Device, Company Size and Location of Headquarters

5.5. World Map Representation: Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.6. Grid Representation: Analysis by Type of Device, Purpose of Device and Usability



6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis



7. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND INITIATIVES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Needlestick Safety Injection Devices: Partnerships and Collaborations

7.3 Needlestick Safety Injection Devices: Funding and Investments

7.4 Needlestick Safety Injection Devices: Global Events



8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

8.3. Needlestick Safety Injection Devices: Patent Analysis

8.4. Needlestick Safety Injection Devices: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.5 Analysis of Patents by Age

8.6. Patent Valuation Analysis

8.7. Leading Patents by Number of Citations



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. B. Braun

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Product Portfolio: Needlestick Safety Injection Devices

9.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3. BD

9.4. Gerresheimer

9.5. HTL-STREFA

9.6. Nipro Europe Group Companies

9.7. SOL-MILLENNIUM Medical Group

9.8. Conclusion: Leading Players



10. BOWMAN CLOCK PRICING STRATEGY

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Bowman Strategy Clock

10.3. Two Dimensions of Bowman Strategy Clock

10.4. Eight Positions on Bowman Strategy Clock

10.5. Roots Analysis Framework

10.6. Methodology

10.7. Theoretical Framework and Price Evaluation Hypothesis

10.8. Results and Interpretation

10.9. Case Study: Pricing of Marketed Products



11. MARKET FORECAST

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

11.3. Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market, 2022-2035

11.3.1. Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Device

11.3.2. Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market: Distribution by Purpose of Devices

11.3.3. Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market: Distribution by Usability

11.3.4. Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market: Distribution by Company Size

11.3.5 Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market: Distribution by Region, 2022 and 2035



12. CONCLUDING REMARKS



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw5ek



