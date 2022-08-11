Global Mini Bioreactors and Micro Bioreactors Market Report 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Cell Culture, Mode of Operation, End User and Key Geographical Regions

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mini Bioreactors and Micro Bioreactors Market, Distribution by Type of Cell Culture, Mode of Operation, End User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Mini Bioreactors and Micro Bioreactors Market, 2022-2035' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of minibioreactors and microbioreactors, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of minibioreactors and microbioreactors market. Based on multiple parameters, such as overall biopharmaceutical manufacturing market, overall single-use bioreactors market, share of minibioreactors and microbioreactors technologies, and likely adoption trends, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

With several blockbuster therapies (such as Humira, Rituxan, Lantus, Avastin, Herceptin and Remicade) and a robust pipeline of product/therapy candidates, the biopharmaceutical market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the next few years.

Presently, more than 55 minibioreactors, developed by around 30 companies, are available for high-throughput media cultivation, process development and optimization. The stakeholders are taking several initiatives to incorporate a variety of features for monitoring of different control parameters, such as CO2 levels, dissolved oxygen, pH and temperature ranges, thereby allowing the users to analyze and determine essential conditions of the culture environment and optimize the overall performance.

Further, the growing interest in precision medicine has also brought up the demand for small-scale production and fast turn-around time of such products. Driven by the growing biopharmaceutical pipeline, the need for efficient and faster process development and manufacturing solutions, the overall minibioreactors market and microbioreactors market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of minibioreactors and microbioreactors based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development, type of cell culture (mammalian, microbial, viral, insect and others), mode of operation (batch/fed-batch reactor and continuous reactor), typical working volume, weight of the bioreactor, stirrer speed, and other parameters controlled (dissolved oxygen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, pH, and temperature). In addition, it presents details of the companies manufacturing minibioreactors and microbioreactors, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on number of products being offered) engaged in the development of minibioreactors and microbioreactors. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team. It also includes details of their respective product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of minibioreactors and microbioreactors, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the working volume, stirrer speed, and mode of operation.

An in-depth analysis of over 250 patents that have been filed/granted for minibioreactors and microbioreactors, between 2016 and 2022 (till March), highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, issuing authorities involved, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted/filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading manufacturers engaged in the development of minibioreactors and microbioreactors?

What are the different applications for which minibioreactors and microbioreactors are currently being used?

What are the challenges currently faced by stakeholders in minibioreactors and microbioreactors market?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of minibioreactors and microbioreactors market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to minibioreactors and microbioreactors market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors

3.3. Advantages of Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors

3.4. Fabrication Materials for Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors

3.5. Future Perspectives



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Minimum Working Volume

4.2.2. Analysis by Maximum Working Volume

4.2.3. Analysis by Stirrer Speed

4.2.4. Analysis by Mode of Operations

4.2.5. Analysis by Usability

4.2.6. Analysis by Parameters Controlled

4.3. Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Manufacturers: List of Industry Players

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.4. Analysis by Year of Establishment and Company Sie

4.3.5. Leading Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Products



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Eppendorf

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Product Portfolio

5.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3. Biosan

5.4. Bionet

5.5. Pall Corporation

5.6. Merck Millipore

5.7. Sartorius

5.8. Cytiva

5.9. Distek



6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Assumptions/Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors



7. PATENT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors: Patent Analysis



8. MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

8.3. Global Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Market, 2022-2035

8.4. Global Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Market: Distribution by Type of Cell Culture

8.5. Global Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Market: Distribution by Mode of Operation

8.6. Global Minibioreactors and Microbioreactors Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions

8.7. Concluding Remarks



9. CASE STUDY: SINGLE-USE BIOREACTORS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Single-use Bioreactors: List of Products

9.2.1. Analysis by Type of Bioreactor

9.2.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

9.2.3. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture System

9.2.4. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture

9.2.5. Analysis by Type of Molecule Processed

9.2.6. Analysis by Key Features

9.2.7. Analysis by Application Area

9.2.8. Analysis by End Users

9.2.9. Analysis by Working Volume

9.3. Single-use Bioreactors: Developer Landscape

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.3.3. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Single-use Bioreactors

9.3.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters



10. CONCLUSION



11. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



12. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbj4mt