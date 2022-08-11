11 AUGUST 2022

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that Cecilia McAnulty, non-executive director of the Company, was appointed as a non-executive director of RIT Capital Partners plc with effect from 11 August 2022.

There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

James Sly / Graham Venables, Mercia Fund Management Ltd

Phone: 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

