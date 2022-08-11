Vyant Bio Announces Investor Conference Call and Webcast for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2022

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s proprietary central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Today, Vyant Bio announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 15, 2022. Vyant Bio will host an investor conference call and webcast on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET.



Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Andy LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer, and Robert Fremeau, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, of Vyant Bio will provide an update on the business, scientific, and financial progress made during the second quarter and first half of 2022. Management will also be taking audience questions that are submitted in advance only. Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: info@skylineccg.com

Event: Vyant Bio Investor Conference Call and Webcast for the Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Date: Monday, August 15, 2022 Time: 4:30 pm ET Dial In: Toll Free: 1.844.369.8770 Conference ID: 46372 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2756/46372

The event will be recorded and available for replay. The conference call and webcast details are also included inside the Investors section of the Vyant Bio corporate website at www.vyantbio.com.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), is an innovative biotechnology company focused on identifying unique biological targets and novel and repurposed therapeutics. Vyant Bio has built a platform of therapeutics seeking to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases, with current programs targeting Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”), and Parkinson’s Disease. The Company’s approach to drug discovery integrates human-derived biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to de-risk candidate selection, with the goal of improving the potential effectiveness of drugs discovered earlier in the development cycle. Vyant Bio’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift to more efficient methods as the widely used models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the significant time and cost of bringing novel drugs to patients. By combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models, Vyant Bio seeks to leverage its current ability to screen and test therapeutic candidates, and create a unique approach to assimilating data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed CNS therapeutic candidates.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Vyant Bio, Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, the efficacy of our drug screening and discovery process, and potential for our services, future revenue or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to discover drug candidates, partner with pharmaceutical and other biotechnology companies, achieve profitability, adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, raise capital to meet our liquidity needs, and other risks discussed in the Vyant Bio, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Vyant Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10020 USA

Office: (646) 893-5835 x2

Email: info@skylineccg.com

