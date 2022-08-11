Turmalina Drilling Commences at Chanape

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turmalina Metals Corp. (“Turmalina”, or the “Company”; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX, 3RI:FSE) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Company’s Chanape Project (the ‘Project’), located 87km east-northeast of Lima, Peru (140 kilometres via roads).



Chanape contains multiple high-grade tourmaline gold-silver-copper (Au-Ag-Cu) breccia pipes. The initial drill phase of 8 to 10 drill holes will test three of thirty breccia zones identified to date. These breccias, and associated mineralized veins, are interpreted to have been sourced from an underlying porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver-gold (Cu-Mo-Ag-Au) system.

In addition to exploring the tourmaline breccia targets, Turmalina will evaluate the deeper porphyry potential of the project.

Previous exploration at the project has already defined multiple high-grade targets and the recently filed independent technical report highlights the outstanding exploration potential of the project. The project is a large system with high-grade Au-Ag-Cu breccia and vein targets and the potential to host significant porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization (see NI 43-101 technical report titled “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Chanape Gold-Silver-Copper Project” filed on July 5, 2022 on SEDAR).

CEO and Director, James Rogers, states:

“Chanape represents excellent potential for both high grade and size. Initial fieldwork completed by the Turmalina team along with a concurrent review of past historic data has led to the development of multiple targets and we look forward to information that will be generated during this initial phase of drilling."

Grant of Options

Additionally the Company wishes to announce the grant of 1,550,000 incentive stock options with an exercise price of $0.35 to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the company. These options will vest immediately and expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the San Francisco and Turmalina projects has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Technical Advisor, MAIG, who serves as the Qualified Person (QP) under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the San Francisco and Turmalina projects has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Technical Advisor, MAIG, who serves as the Qualified Person (QP) under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

