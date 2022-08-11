Comera Life Sciences to Present Topline Results of SEQURUS-2 Study at 14th Annual Bioprocessing Summit

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA) (“Company” or “Comera”), a life sciences company developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety and convenience, today announced that topline data from its preclinical SEQURUS-2 study will be presented at the 14th Annual Bioprocessing Summit, which will be held in Boston from August 15 – 18, 2022. The Company will also host a booth (#419) in the exhibit hall.



“Many monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies previously could not be delivered via intravenous injection due to the high viscosity of the therapies at elevated concentrations, but we believe our proprietary SQore™ platform will make subcutaneous (SQ) delivery possible,” said Robert Mahoney, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Comera. “Comera is using its SQore™ platform to develop excipients, such as caffeine, that interrupt the intermolecular interactions and reduce the viscosity of high concentration mAb formulations to permit SQ delivery.”

SQore Platform Technology Enabling Subcutaneous Administration of Monoclonal Antibody

Yuhong Zeng, Ph.D., Director of Formulation at Comera, will share data on viscosity reduction using Comera’s leading SQore platform technology excipient to enable development of highly concentrated mAb formulations for SQ administration. Topline results from Comera’s recently completed SEQURUS-2 study presentation, titled “Caffeine as a Viscosity Reducer for Highly-Concentrated Monoclonal Antibody Solutions,” will be presented on Thursday, August 18 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Comera announced favorable topline results of its SEQURUS-1 preclinical study in July, demonstrating supportive evidence of the safety of Comera’s lead caffeine-based proprietary SQore excipient when administered as a SQ biologic drug product formulation with a mAb. SEQURUS-2, a larger study, was designed to expand on the exploratory pharmacokinetic (PK) analysis completed in SEQURUS-1 by providing a statistically robust evaluation of caffeine on the PK of SQ-administered ipilimumab. The in vivo data generated by the two SEQURUS studies complement Comera’s previously published in vitro analytical results in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences that demonstrated favorable viscosity reduction and stability in meeting the criteria for a viable SQ drug product formulation.

About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

