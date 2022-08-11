Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported net income of $10.5 million, or $0.54 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $14.0 million and $5.0 million were recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $9.9 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.05 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $16.2 million and $7.0 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
On May 20, 2022, the Company finalized the sale of 646 acres in Upcountry Maui for $9.6 million. The Company also completed a $2.0 million sale of a 50-acre parcel located in Upper Kahana, Lahaina, Hawaii on June 30, 2022.
Additional Information
Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.
About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 22,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.
MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands except
|per share amounts)
|OPERATING REVENUES
|Real estate
|$
|11,600
|$
|2,700
|Leasing
|2,198
|1,962
|Resort amenities and other
|189
|288
|Total operating revenues
|13,987
|4,950
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Real estate
|707
|454
|Leasing
|997
|876
|Resort amenities and other
|330
|278
|General and administrative
|759
|574
|Share-based compensation
|276
|370
|Depreciation
|277
|302
|Total operating costs and expenses
|3,346
|2,854
|OPERATING INCOME
|10,641
|2,096
|Pension and other post-retirement expenses
|(114)
|(116)
|Interest expense
|(2)
|(32)
|INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|10,525
|1,948
|Loss from discontinued operations, net
|-
|(69)
|NET INCOME
|$
|10,525
|$
|1,879
|Other comprehensive income - pension, net
|156
|221
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|10,681
|$
|2,100
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
|Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.10
|Loss from Discontinued Operations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net Income
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.10
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands except
|per share amounts)
|OPERATING REVENUES
|Real estate
|$
|11,600
|$
|2,700
|Leasing
|4,228
|3,763
|Resort amenities and other
|406
|546
|Total operating revenues
|16,234
|7,009
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Real estate
|796
|552
|Leasing
|1,739
|1,716
|Resort amenities and other
|840
|691
|General and administrative
|1,516
|1,291
|Share-based compensation
|654
|719
|Depreciation
|550
|602
|Total operating costs and expenses
|6,095
|5,571
|OPERATING INCOME
|10,139
|1,438
|Other income
|-
|13
|Pension and other post-retirement expenses
|(229)
|(232)
|Interest expense
|(3)
|(65)
|INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|9,907
|1,154
|Loss from discontinued operations, net
|-
|(209)
|NET INCOME
|$
|9,907
|$
|945
|Other comprehensive income - pension, net
|312
|442
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|10,219
|$
|1,387
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED
|Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.06
|Loss from Discontinued Operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.01)
|Net Income
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.05
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(in thousands except share data)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|16,949
|$
|5,596
|Restricted cash
|273
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,093
|1,103
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|394
|333
|Assets held for sale
|3,017
|3,144
|Total current assets
|21,726
|10,176
|PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT, NET
|16,437
|16,998
|OTHER ASSETS
|Deferred development costs
|9,566
|9,564
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,184
|1,181
|Total other assets
|10,750
|10,745
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|48,913
|$
|37,919
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|845
|$
|580
|Payroll and employee benefits
|671
|949
|Accrued retirement benefits, current portion
|142
|142
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|704
|217
|Other current liabilities
|493
|509
|Total current liabilities
|2,855
|2,397
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion
|7,789
|7,937
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|1,567
|1,633
|Deposits
|2,193
|2,309
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|53
|53
|Total long-term liabilities
|11,602
|11,932
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|14,457
|14,329
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,
|19,443,623 and 19,383,288 shares issued and outstanding
|83,025
|82,378
|at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|Additional paid-in-capital
|9,184
|9,184
|Accumulated deficit
|(42,417)
|(52,324)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(15,336)
|(15,648)
|Total stockholders' equity
|34,456
|23,590
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|48,913
|$
|37,919
Contact:
Wade K. Kodama
wkodama@kapalua.com