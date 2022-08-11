Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported net income of $10.5 million, or $0.54 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $14.0 million and $5.0 million were recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $9.9 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.05 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Total operating revenues of approximately $16.2 million and $7.0 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

On May 20, 2022, the Company finalized the sale of 646 acres in Upcountry Maui for $9.6 million. The Company also completed a $2.0 million sale of a 50-acre parcel located in Upper Kahana, Lahaina, Hawaii on June 30, 2022.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 22,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

     
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2022 2021 
 (in thousands except 
 per share amounts) 
OPERATING REVENUES    
Real estate$11,600 $2,700 
Leasing2,198 1,962 
Resort amenities and other189 288 
Total operating revenues13,987 4,950 
     
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES    
Real estate707 454 
Leasing997 876 
Resort amenities and other330 278 
General and administrative759 574 
Share-based compensation276 370 
Depreciation277 302 
Total operating costs and expenses3,346 2,854 
     
OPERATING INCOME10,641 2,096 
     
Pension and other post-retirement expenses(114) (116) 
Interest expense(2) (32) 
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS10,525 1,948 
Loss from discontinued operations, net- (69) 
NET INCOME$10,525 $1,879 
Other comprehensive income - pension, net156 221 
     
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME$10,681 $2,100 
     
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED    
Income from Continuing Operations$0.54 $0.10 
Loss from Discontinued Operations$- $- 
Net Income$0.54 $0.10 

 

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2022 2021 
 (in thousands except
 
 per share amounts)
 
OPERATING REVENUES    
Real estate$11,600 $2,700 
Leasing4,228 3,763 
Resort amenities and other406 546 
Total operating revenues16,234 7,009 
     
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES    
Real estate796 552 
Leasing1,739 1,716 
Resort amenities and other840 691 
General and administrative1,516 1,291 
Share-based compensation654 719 
Depreciation550 602 
Total operating costs and expenses6,095 5,571 
     
OPERATING INCOME10,139 1,438 
     
Other income- 13 
Pension and other post-retirement expenses(229) (232) 
Interest expense(3) (65) 
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS9,907 1,154 
Loss from discontinued operations, net- (209) 
NET INCOME$9,907 $945 
Other comprehensive income - pension, net312 442 
     
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME$10,219 $1,387 
     
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED    
Income from Continuing Operations$0.51 $0.06 
Loss from Discontinued Operations$- $(0.01) 
Net Income$0.51 $0.05 

 

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 June 30, December 31,
  2022  2021 
 (unaudited) (audited)
 (in thousands except share data)
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS   
Cash$16,949 $5,596 
Restricted cash 273  - 
Accounts receivable, net 1,093  1,103 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 394  333 
Assets held for sale 3,017  3,144 
Total current assets 21,726  10,176 
    
PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT, NET 16,437  16,998 
    
OTHER ASSETS   
Deferred development costs 9,566  9,564 
Other noncurrent assets 1,184  1,181 
Total other assets 10,750  10,745 
TOTAL ASSETS$48,913 $37,919 
    
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
LIABILITIES   
CURRENT LIABILITIES   
Accounts payable$845 $580 
Payroll and employee benefits 671  949 
Accrued retirement benefits, current portion 142  142 
Deferred revenue, current portion 704  217 
Other current liabilities 493  509 
Total current liabilities 2,855  2,397 
    
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   
Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion 7,789  7,937 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,567  1,633 
Deposits 2,193  2,309 
Other noncurrent liabilities 53  53 
Total long-term liabilities 11,602  11,932 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,457  14,329 
    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,   
19,443,623 and 19,383,288 shares issued and outstanding 83,025  82,378 
at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   
Additional paid-in-capital 9,184  9,184 
Accumulated deficit (42,417)  (52,324) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,336)  (15,648) 
Total stockholders' equity 34,456  23,590 
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$48,913 $37,919 
       

