BamaRush May Be All The Rage. Just Not With The Football Team.

New York, NY and Tuscaloosa, AL, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If the University of Alabama football team ends up winning a National Championship in Los Angeles next January, #BamaRush may be one of the reasons why.

Just not in the way that you think.

After Six Star Pro Nutrition® (www.sixstarpro.com) challenged several Pittsburgh professional football players to turn off their phones and stay away from social media, led by brand ambassador and Pro Football Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, the team won its final two games and made the playoffs.

Now Six Star is back, challenging several members of the University of Alabama football team to ditch the screens for the rest of training camp as the campus is making headlines just feet away from its football stadium. #BamaRush, the viral trend on TikTok® and Instagram® with posts documenting Greek Life and Rush Week on-campus, has attracted reporters and coverage from around the globe. It’s a rabbit hole of content made for its reality TV show.

Just don’t tell Malachi Moore (Defensive Back), Javion Cohen (Offensive Tackle) and Jermaine Burton (Wide Receiver), all of whom have partnered with Six Star Pro Nutrition on the most interesting and ambitious name, image and likeness (“NIL”) deal to date. Turning off the #BamaRush hype, they are focusing on the September 3rd opener and a run at a record 19th National Championship, recruiting teammates in the process.

“It all starts with eliminating distractions, putting down the phones and focusing on the task at hand. Nothing against #BamaRush but we’re focused right now,” Moore, a junior who started in all 15 games last season including the National Championship, said on his Instagram page. “It’s why I’ve teamed up with Six Star Pro Nutrition to go on a mini social media detox through the rest of preseason so we can represent y’all well this fall. We know what the goal is.”

The average American spends more than five hours each day on their mobile phone, with teenagers spending more than seven hours connected to screens during the pandemic. Some studies even suggest that humans may spend decades of their lifespan looking at a screen, either via TV, laptop or mobile device. These issues extend to what young people are doing on those screens. According to Instagram data, one-in-five teens say that the social media platform makes them feel worse about themselves.

Six Star Pro Nutrition, which signed the very first Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Hanna and Haley Cavinder on July 1, 2021, is a maker of award-winning line of proteins, pre-workouts and hydration products. In recent months, the brand has taken stances on where they’d like to see improvement in the sports world, including gender equality and NIL rights for student athletes.

“We’ve been fairly vocal on the fact that for marketers, reaching college students and college marketing shifted from Greek Life to the athletes once NIL came into play. But #BamaRush offered an opportunity to bring both together through this unique campaign,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the makers of Six Star® branded products. “What you don’t see on social media, including the #BamaRush reality show, is that excess screen time has become a major problem in our society, whether it is tempting our ever-futile attention spans, showcasing unrealistic body images and cyberbullying.”

