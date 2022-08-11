Automotive Engine Piston Market Anticipated to Garner USD 2.82 Billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.0% Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Engine Piston Market.

The global automotive engine piston Market is expected to grow at a 4.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.82 billion by 2029 from USD 1.98 billion in 2020.

Automotive Engine piston demand is rising as more internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are being produced, which will improve fuel economy, cut emissions, and increase flexibility and dependability. The growing demand for ICE vehicles in APAC and the MEA is pushing manufacturers to provide better and more environmentally friendly car parts like lubricants and pistons. Increasing automotive vehicle manufacturing and production activities around the world are driving up demand for automotive engine pistons. Steel pistons have the ability to tolerate extreme temperatures, increasing the engine's efficiency. Steel pistons minimise fuel use, CO2 emissions, and exhaust.

However, as electric vehicles lack a traditional internal combustion engine, it is projected that increased adoption of electric vehicles to combat harmful carbon emissions that cause pollution will impede the growth of the global market. Additionally, experts are constantly conducting R&D on engines to enhance their performance.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for automotive engine piston Market. Due to increased car production and sales in this area, Asia-Pacific currently maintains the biggest market share. The development of lightweight, fuel-efficient automobiles in nations like India, China, and Japan is fueling the expansion of the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, rising disposable income and heightened consumer and producer awareness of fuel economy are promoting market expansion in this area. The number of commercial vehicles is likewise anticipated to increase exponentially in North America.

Industry Developments

MAHLE Develops New Steel Pistons for Passenger Cars MAHLE, a leading international development partner and supplier to the prominent players in the automotive industry and a pioneer in the future mobility, has started its new production process to develop steel pistons for passenger cars with powerful engines.

Develops New Steel Pistons for Passenger Cars MAHLE, a leading international development partner and supplier to the prominent players in the automotive industry and a pioneer in the future mobility, has started its new production process to develop steel pistons for passenger cars with powerful engines. Hitachi Ltd will increase production capacity to fulfill rising demand of China and Japan Hitachi Metals Ltd will increase the production capacity of its plants to fulfill rising demand for piston rings materials in China and Japan. The company will expand its production capacity to fulfill the supply chain demand by investing in production plants.

As a part of Automotive Engine Piston Market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Report Descriptions Details Automotive Engine Piston Market CAGR 4.0% Base Year Considered 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) and Volume (Million Units) Segments Covered by Material, Piston Type, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Key players in the Automotive Engine Piston Market are MAHLE GmbH, Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., KSPG AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Federal-Mogul, India Pistons Limited, Arias Piston, Capricorn Automotive, Ross Racing Piston, and Shriram Pistons & Rings.

Additionally, the report covers 15 other players. Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2022–2029

Additionally, the report's primary conclusions indicate that

– Detailed overview of Automotive Engine Piston Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Automotive Engine Piston Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, researchers throw light on the pinpoint analysis of Global Automotive Engine Piston Market dynamics. It also measures the sustainable trends and platforms which are the basic roots behind the market growth. The degree of competition is also measured in the research report. With the help of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis, the market has been deeply analyzed. It also helps to address the risk and challenges in front of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers extensive research on sales approaches.

